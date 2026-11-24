While the western genre will likely never again be as popular as it was in the 1940s and ‘50s, it has been making a neat little comeback over the past few years. This latest revival — Westerns come and go, like recessions or low-rise jeans — is being driven largely by streaming, specifically, the ever-growing lineup of shows created and/or produced by Taylor Sheridan. That’s bad news for critics, but if it means that Steven Spielberg gets to make his dream project, maybe it’ll all be worth it.

In a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary director of E.T. and Jurassic Park (and Lincoln and War Horse) said that the one type of movie he still wants to make is a western, adding that “it’s something that’s eluded me for all of these decades.” In that same interview, Spielberg says that he doesn’t think he has the “operatic flair” to pull off a western — which may be why he’s letting someone else write his first foray into the genre.

And not just anyone else: Variety reports that Spielberg is attached to direct The Heart in Winter, a western whose screen adaptation was written by Paul Thomas Anderson. It’s a project that’s full of firsts: Not only is it Spielberg’s first western, it’s Anderson’s first time writing a script for someone else to direct. (Maybe he took inspiration from his friend Quentin Tarantino, who recently did the same thing with The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.) It’s also the first film to bring together stars Cillian Murphy and Jessie Buckley — the first Irish performers to win the Best Actor and Best Actress Oscars, respectively.

Mark Rylance has also been cast in the film, based on Kevin Barry’s 2024 Western novel of the same name, whose publisher describes the plot thusly:

October 1891. A hard winter approaches across the Rocky Mountains. The city of Butte, Montana is rich on copper mines and rampant with vice and debauchery among a hard-living crowd of immigrant Irish workers. Here we find Tom Rourke, a young poet and ballad-maker of the town, but also a doper, a drinker, and a fearsome degenerate. Just as he feels his life is heading nowhere fast, Polly Gillespie arrives in town as the new bride of the extremely devout mine captain Long Anthony Harrington. A thunderbolt love affair takes spark between Tom and Polly and they strike out west on a stolen horse, moving through the badlands of Montana and Idaho, and briefly an idyll of wild romance perfects itself. But a posse of deranged Cornish gunmen are soon in hot pursuit and closing in fast. With everything to lose and the safety and anonymity of San Francisco still a distant speck on their horizon, the choices they make will haunt them for the rest of their lives.

In short, it sounds like an opportunity to combine Anderson’s love of large ensemble casts full of colorful characters with Spielberg’s talent for suspense. Whether or not Anderson has already directed a western depends on your take on There Will Be Blood — although it’s a period drama set in New Mexico and California, it’s more of a deconstruction of the capitalist worldview that guides the ethos of classic westerns than an example of the genre itself. Regardless, between that and the chase scene at the end of One Battle After Another, Anderson has definitely proven himself to be western-curious on screen.

For his part, Spielberg’s love for the films of John Ford — whose The Searchers is one of Spielberg’s favorite films — is such that he based a key scene in his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans around meeting Ford when he was a teenager. Spielberg cast David Lynch as the legendary western director, and says that he filmed their encounter almost word-for-word for how it went down in real life. It turned out to be Lynch’s final acting role, passing down Ford’s gruff advice to a new generation of young filmmakers.

So now it’s time, young Steven. Where are you going to put the horizon? On the bottom or the top?

The Heart in Winter is currently in pre-production, with plans for a theatrical release sometime in 2028.