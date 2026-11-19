What happens after the end of history? The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth doesn’t really care. Netflix’s new retro hybrid action-comedy — not quite a Quentin Tarantino movie, and not quite a David Fincher one — is a spinoff of Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a film that ends (spoiler alert) by asking a momentous question: What if Sharon Tate and her friends hadn’t been murdered by the Manson Family on August 9, 1969?

The Manson murders are generally considered one of the major events that soured public opinion on the ‘60s counterculture, effectively ending the hippie movement and ushering in the more cynical decade to come. But if Tarantino’s alternate history actually, y’know, changed history, the effects aren’t really visible here. No, the time that Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) chargrilled a couple of killer hippies with a flamethrower at his old boss’s house is just another story among many about Hollywood’s most notorious burnout.

The tagline for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth teases “a very different Hollywood” when we rejoin Cliff — who looks, dresses, and acts pretty much the same as in the last movie — in the projection booth at the New Beverly Cinema as he finishes up a Tuesday night shift in the summer of 1977. (Tarantino currently owns the New Beverly, whose interior still looks like it did in 1977. The exterior has been remodeled, with the old look re-created here.) But as we accompany Cliff on a series of quixotic, occasionally quite violent exploits that take him from Malibu to Compton and beyond, it seems that not that much has really changed.

WWII action-dramas and westerns still reign on television, and although the faces in the movies have changed — unsurprisingly, Tarantino’s script is smitten with the Blaxploitation films of the era— the levers of power that control them are basically the same. He’s too old to be a stunt man, but Cliff is still a fixer, although he’s gone freelance now that Rick Dalton has moved to Australia to star in a cowboy-ish TV series called Dingo Dan. Cliff’s dad Gus (Peter Weller), with whom Cliff now lives in a modest apartment in Marina Del Rey, practically spits when he hears the name of Cliff’s former buddy: “You walk with a limp because of that man,” he mutters. Cliff doesn’t mind. Nothing really bothers him anymore.

Cliff and his father Gus (Peter Weller). Netflix

One noticeable difference is that one the messy affairs Cliff is charged with cleaning up in his Further Mis-Adventures is of the homosexual variety, an element that was absent from the swinging ‘60s of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. So the sexual revolution has continued in this alternate Hollywood. Fair enough. But it did in real life, too, and the main function of incorporating this detail seems to be to give Tarantino a new set of colorful obscenities to work with when writing his tough-guy dialogue. But that, too, is nothing new.

Basically, this is a movie for the fans: Fans of the era, its fashions, its freedoms (real or perceived), and the characters Tarantino has created to inhabit it. Tarantino’s script frequently calls for Pitt to look on with amusement as minor characters go off on a colorful monologue about something or another, smirking with the cocksure confidence of a man who’s seen and done it all. Like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it’s a fantasy of the old asserting their dominance over the young, of affirming the audience’s (and, presumably, the creators’) belief that all the greatest things in life have already been discovered, and that they were the ones to discover it.

Cliff eventually woos the cool and unflappable Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki). Netflix

One of the more eye-rolling manifestations of this film’s arrogance is how cartoonishly popular Cliff still is with women. Everywhere he goes, he’s greeted by winking co-eds, and even tall, cool, and unflappable talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), whose message on Cliff’s answering machine sets the story into motion, eventually succumbs to his charisma. That being said, the script’s sprawling structure also allows plenty of time for humanizing details that complicate the caricature: The reveal that Karen was once an aspiring film critic mentored by Pauline Kael, for example, or quiet scenes of Cliff and Gus building models together while watching TV.

Again, this all comes down to how likable you find these characters. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth isn’t a hangout movie, exactly — it does have a central crime plot — but it’s in no hurry to get to the action. It takes a few meetings, and a few flashbacks, for Karen’s client, TV tough guy Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), to get to the point about why he wanted to meet Cliff in the first place. And it takes even longer to tie Charlie’s request to a horrific Hollywood massacre committed by Filipino gangsters Eddie (Matt Groove) and Fernando Verdusco (JB Tadena) at the end of the first act.

One of the many detours Cliff takes. Netflix

Eddie and Fernando do eventually come around again, in a finale that, despite some top-notch Tarantino banter, feels both rushed and long overdue. The violent set pieces are where Fincher’s influence is most acutely felt: Stripped of dialogue and colorful side characters, the action has a cruel, mechanical efficiency that recalls Fincher’s recent Netflix crime thriller The Killer. The score, by longtime Fincher collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, veers in multiple directions as well, incorporating multiple styles that all sound like snippets from the soundtrack to a lost exploitation movie.

Fincher’s visual style is also dominant when the camera pulls back for an establishing shot, as in a scene where Karen, Cliff, Charlie, and Charlie’s wife Toni (Carla Gugino) — who, as it turns out, is at the center of the little mess Charlie needs Cliff to clean up — play tennis at a country club. (The wife-killing plot is just one of many callbacks in this Easter-egg-heavy film.) And yes, the messy dialogue and controlled compositions do feel at odds at times. But on the whole, the pairing is more harmonious than one might expect, given each filmmaker’s respective style. That’s because this isn’t really a David Fincher movie, or a Quentin Tarantino movie. It’s a Cliff Booth movie, which means that it’s a work of unabashed old-dude navel-gazing. Take it or leave it. It doesn’t really care.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth opens in IMAX on November 25, and premieres December 23 on Netflix.