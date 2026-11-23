Just as we were all getting used to the idea of an American Psycho remake directed by Luca Guadagnino, the upcoming film has lost its most interesting element (aside from the idea of Austin Butler taking on the role of Patrick Bateman, of course). The Challengers director has been attached to a new interpretation of Bret Easton Ellis’ divisive novel since 2024, but he delivered a disappointing update in a recent conversation with Deadline.

“Scott Z. Burns wrote a fantastic script,” Guadagnino said of the remake. “Unfortunately for me, as we speak, it’s not happening.”

American Psycho joins the graveyard of films that Guadagnino has announced but never got around to directing, like DC’s Sgt. Rock and a short-lived adaptation of another Ellis novel, The Shards (there’s a whole Wikipedia article detailing Guadagnino’s unfinished projects, so this isn’t too surprising).

Lionsgate’s American Psycho adaptation is “not happening,” at least for Luca Guadagnino. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Guadagnino’s departure is a bummer no matter how you slice it. There’s a chance the production will move on without the director, as Lionsgate already has a solid script from Burns, but could the studio find anyone buzzier to helm this project? According to Ellis himself, Guadagnino was having trouble finding an actor to step into Bateman’s shoes. Though names like Butler, Jacob Elordi, and Patrick Schwarzenegger were all linked to the role, Ellis revealed that anyone in contention had turned the project down. “I think maybe because they don’t want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale,” he said on his podcast.

Ellis also mentioned that Burns had completed a new draft of his screenplay, presumably to make the project more appealing to any skittish actors. “From what I’m told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron’s 2000 movie,” he said. “It’s a completely different take, and going to bear no resemblance to that movie.”

Without Guadagnino, however, we may never get to see Burns’ distinct vision. The new American Psycho may officially get the axe unless Lionsgate can find a new director to steer the ship.