Let’s get one thing straight: there’s absolutely no need for another incarnation of American Psycho. Whether it’s a new take on Bret Easton Ellis’ satirical (and bleak) novel, or a remake of director Mary Herron’s brilliant 2000 adaptation, the story of Patrick Bateman has already been told perfectly. But we live in an era of unnecessary remakes, and with the list of viable intellectual property shrinking by the day, it’s evidently time to take the story for another spin.

It’s not ideal, but there are upsides to the new American Psycho adaptation. Luca Guadagnino, the director of arthouse hits like Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, is set to direct, with Scott Z. Burns (Extrapolations) writing the script. Guadagnino’s no slouch when it comes to horror, either; his Suspiria remake was suitably chilling, as was his cannibal romance Bones and All. It will be interesting to see what he makes of a character like Patrick Bateman, and what he chooses to extrapolate from Ellis’ novel.

Who Guadagnino would pick to portray this new American psycho, however, was the biggest topic of speculation. The role of Patrick Bateman can turn a virtual unknown into a viable leading man, as it did for Christian Bale back in 2000. To some, the role was ideal for Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi; others favored more established actors like Dev Patel or Aubrey Plaza (whether they’d actually make sense for a misogynistic finance bro is an argument for another day). But it didn’t take long for Guadagnino to find his perfect Patrick Bateman elsewhere, and while his choice might come as a surprise, it may also be just what the project needs.

Austin Butler could be the ideal candidate for a modern American Psycho. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Austin Butler has officially been chosen to portray Patrick Bateman in Guadagnino’s American Psycho, a casting that feels like a natural progression for the actor. Since breaking out in earnest with 2022’s Elvis, Butler hasn’t had many chances to flex his range. He did great work in The Bikeriders, but his take on the ravenous Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two might be some of his most surprising work so far. The latter proved he was much more than just another pretty face; paired with Elvis, he’s become one of the most enigmatic actors in the game.

There’s no telling how Butler will approach Bateman, and no way of knowing how his intense charisma will pair with Guadagnino’s directing style. But that unpredictability may mark the difference between an unnecessary remake and a worthwhile new adaptation. It’s too soon to tell if the upcoming American Psycho will actually succeed in justifying its existence (or, given Guadagnino’s habit of dropping projects, whether it will even make it out of development). But with someone like Butler headlining, there is a chance the new film won’t be so bad after all.