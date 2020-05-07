Hayden Christensen Disney+ rumors tease a shocking Star Wars reckoning

Despite the Skywalker Saga being over and done with, Star Wars isn't slowing down. The Clone Wars just finished its seventh and final season, and The Mandalorian is poised to release a second season in October. So when LRM Online leaked that Hayden Christensen may reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, it didn't come as a huge surprise. After all, he lent his voice to Rey's Jedi pep-talk in Rise of Skywalker. It did, however, spark speculation: where does a non-Vader Anakin fit into a Star Wars universe with only post-prequel spinoffs in development?

This is a totally unconfirmed rumor, but the possibilities are worth exploring. Here are the three Disney+ series we know are on the horizon, and which makes the best sense for his return.

3. The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian proved the worth of a Star Wars spinoff series, and their cast for Season 1 was stacked from top to bottom with big names and outstanding character actors. As this is the highest-profile show, this is the first thought for a possible Anakin return, and the likely inclusion of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano would provide a Clone Wars reunion for the two.

There's only one issue with this theory, but it's a big deal: The Mandalorian takes place five years after Anakin Skywalker's death. This doesn't rule out a possible flashback or dream sequence, but it's unlikely we'll get to see Anakin shake Baby Yoda's tiny, three-fingered hand. Even if he does appear in The Mandalorian, it won't be for a while. According to the leak, Christensen is only in talks to appear on a Disney+ show, and Season 2 of The Mandalorian is already in post-production, meaning filming is now complete.

2. Cassian Andor

Lucasfilm

Diego Luna will reprise his role as Rogue One's tragic hero Cassian Andor in this yet-untitled prequel series. The timeline also lines up: it's been 15 years since the release of Revenge of Sith, and the events of this series would take place around then. Vader had a few memorable moments in Rogue One, so seeing him again wouldn't come out of nowhere. We also know this series is in the casting phase, as the showrunners recently announced actors Denise Gough and Stellan Skarsgård will appear.

The biggest wrench in this theory is the fact that not far after the events of this series and Rogue One, Anakin sounded an awful lot like James Earl Jones, so having Hayden Christensen in the role may not be the best use of his talents. So while the series will probably mention Darth Vader or perhaps even show him, it's unlikely it will be Hayden under the helmet.

1. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm

This series brings back Ewan McGregor to play Anakin's master who had the higher ground. While its production journey has been rocky, this seems to be the only choice for a Hayden Christensen return. Even if there's no way for him to return outside of the Darth Vader suit, surely Obi-Wan would be wracked with guilt concerning what he thinks is the murder of his own padawan.

There's two ways an Anakin cameo could happen in this series: a flashback or dream sequence where Anakin personifies Obi-Wan's guilt, or a confrontation where Obi-Wan realizes the truth that not only is Anakin still alive, he's now a major figure with in the Empire. No matter how he appears, seeing Anakin in his prequels form would be a welcome treat, 15 years after we saw him last.