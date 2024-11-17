Ever since Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker premiered to poor reviews and fan disappointment, the creative team behind the Star Wars movies has been quiet. Lucasfilm hasn’t released a movie in five years, though not for lack of trying. The studio seems to have plenty of ideas, though most have gone nowhere. From David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ scrapped trilogy to a rumored film developed by Kevin Feige, few pitches have actually made it beyond early development. But Lucasfilm finally seems to have a concrete path forward after so much uncertainty, and its most ambitious plans include the next chapter of the Skywalker saga.

As this update is relatively new, there’s not much concrete information just yet. But here’s everything we know about this new batch of Star Wars sequels — Episodes X, XI, and XII — and what we can expect from them.

The Skywalker Saga may be set to continue. Lucasfilm

When is the Star Wars: Episode X release date?

There’s no word yet on when the new Star Wars sequels will be released, as they’re still in a very early development stage. Of all the Star Wars films in active production, only The Mandalorian and Grogu has a release date (May 22, 2026), so it may be some time before Lucasfilm locks down dates for its other planned stories.

Who is developing Star Wars: Episode X?

There may not be much info on the Star Wars sequels, but we do know the films are in good hands. Lucasfilm has chosen Simon Kinberg, the co-creator of the animated Rebels series, to develop this new trilogy. Kinberg has been heavily involved behind the scenes at Lucasfilm, serving as a member of the Lucasfilm “brain trust” in 2012. The group was tasked with mapping out early ideas for Disney’s sequel trilogy, and though it disbanded after The Force Awakens, Kinberg has maintained a close relationship with Lucasfilm higher-ups like president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni.

Besides his work at Lucasfilm, Kinberg is a capable producer with an eye for genre stories. He’s perhaps best known as a writer and producer of Fox’s X-Men films, but his tenure as a director has also made him infamous. Kinberg helmed Dark Phoenix, arguably the worst X-Men film of the bunch, along with the 2022 box office bomb The 355. His track record is a bit checkered, but that’s not unusual for anyone who’s been in the industry for decades. Kinberg still seems to understand what makes Star Wars tick, so there is some reason for optimism here.

Simon Kinberg knows his way around a Star Wars story. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

What is the plot of Star Wars: Episode X?

Lucasfilm hasn’t confirmed what the new films will be about, as Kinberg is only just starting to develop the trilogy. That said, insiders close to the studio have confirmed that the films will take place after Episode IX. Whether these new sequels will follow the immediate aftermath of the struggle between the Resistance and the First Order or take place after a major time jump remains to be seen.

Who is in the cast of Star Wars: Episode X?

Kinberg’s trilogy doesn’t yet have a plot, much less a cast list — but if it is meant to pick up where the sequel trilogy left off, then it’s safe to assume that certain actors will return. Episode X could reintroduce Daisy Ridley as Rey, the heir to the Skywalker dynasty. It would make a lot of sense to continue the saga through her perspective, and she could be joined by her castmates from the sequels:

John Boyega, who played former stormtrooper Finn

Oscar Isaac, aka Resistance pilot Poe Dameron

Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico

Again, it’s too soon to know for sure, but with most legacy characters either retired or deceased, it’s time for the next generation to truly take over.

Rey could potentially lead the Skywalker Saga into a new era. Lucasfilm

Is there a Star Wars: Episode X trailer?

Episode X is still in its nascent stages, so there’s no trailer yet. It may be years before we get our first look at Kinberg’s vision, so patience is the name of the game here, but we’ll have updates whenever they do roll in.

How many Star Wars sequels will there be?

Lucasfilm is developing three new installments of the Skywalker saga. After Episode X comes Episode XI, and whatever story Kinberg develops could be resolved in Episode XII. The films could also, feasibly, kickstart a new saga... but again, we’ll have to wait some time to see what Lucasfilm has planned.