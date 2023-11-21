Dave Filoni's Huge Promotion Reveals a Major New Direction for Star Wars

With no new Star Wars movies on the horizon, the franchise has made live-action television its clear focus. And, after the huge success of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s flagship Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the streamer is home to a variety of shows that span the Star Wars timeline and continue to add to their number. Filoni, who helmed The Clone Wars and Rebels, is at the heart of this movement, and he just got a notable promotion that signals what the franchise has planned moving forward.

Vanity Fair reports that Filoni now has a new position within Lucasfilm: chief creative officer. He was previously an executive creative director, and while they both sound like fancy titles, this new position means he’ll work more closely with CEO Kathleen Kennedy, and be more involved with developing ideas “from the inception phase.” Previously, Filoni only became involved with projects when they were well into development, so this is a notable promotion.

Dave Filoni is getting a (metaphorical) new hat. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’m not telling people what to do,” Filoni said. “But I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost.”

There were already signs that the future of Star Wars rested in Dave Filoni’s vision for the franchise, as he’ll be wrapping up his Mando-verse by directing a feature film. But this promotion is a further vote of confidence in Filoni’s storytelling instincts and artistic vision.

Dave Filoni and Rosario Dawson on the set of Ahsoka. Lucasfilm

There’s still no word on whether Ahsoka will get a second season, but it seems like the future of Star Wars will be crafted under the watchful eye of the man who created Ahsoka Tano and Ezra Bridger. This may not be to everyone’s liking, but there’s no denying that Filoni knows how to make Star Wars shows that draw eyeballs and sell merchandise, and that kind of steady hand is what a powerhouse franchise needs.

