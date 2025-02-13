The Star Wars universe has created its own little pocket universe. Among the stories set across hundreds of years and parsecs apart, multiple Disney+ TV series focus on the years after the original trilogy in the New Republic era. Because these shows began with The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy dubbed them the “Mandoverse,” the franchise-within-a-franchise of crossovers and cutoffs.

The first of these spinoffs, The Book of Boba Fett, gained a mixed reputation, but one of its guest stars — and riskiest additions — is totally down to return.

Sophie Thatcher played Drash, the leader of a speeder bike gang, in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Back in 2022, Companion and Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher appeared in The Book of Boba Fett Season 3 as Drash, the leader of a cyborg biker gang on Tatooine. It was a controversial role: even though Drash and her gang of Mods brought back old George Lucas concepts, their addition was polarizing for fans and sparked quite a bit of debate.

But three years later, Thatcher and the Mandoverse are now both hugely popular with audiences, and she’s excited at the idea of playing Drash in the future, especially as Dave Filoni is planning more crossover events.

“I would love to do that,” Thatcher tells Inverse in a roundtable interview. “The Star Wars universe is so vast and so dense and so interesting, and Jon Favreau made it feel very political and very timely. It's such a cool universe. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Pedro Pascal and Sophie Thatcher in Prospect. Gunpowder & Sky

But that’s not the only draw for Thatcher to return. In 2018, she starred in Prospect, a vastly underrated sci-fi indie movie alongside a then-little-known actor named Pedro Pascal. Bringing Drash back gives her the opportunity to reunite with her old co-star. “I haven't seen Pedro Pascal since we worked together in Prospect,” she says.

In the years since Book of Boba Fett, Thatcher has made a name for herself as a horror maven and enigmatic leading lady. But in the Star Wars universe, no one’s ever really gone, not even goth cyborg biker teens.

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres February 14 on Paramount+ with Showtime.