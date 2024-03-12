The Mandalorian is at the center of a subtle franchise retooling. While the series itself lives within the Star Wars saga, it’s sired a smaller saga of its own. Also known as the Mando-verse, this collection of interconnected shows have seen the faraway galaxy take a major page from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. And just like Marvel, the Mando-verse is gearing up for a major crossover event.

The characters of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka will likely join forces in an upcoming film directed by Dave Filoni. But before that film hits theaters, director Jon Favreau will bring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young ward Grogu to the big screen in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The film seems to be one of Lucasfilm’s biggest priorities: it’s been fast-tracked for a 2026 release, and will likely debut before any of the other films the studio has planned. But does that cancel out plans for a new season of The Mandalorian? According to one of its stars, the show might be the furthest thing from Lucasfilm’s mind.

Pedro Pascal and his body double, Brendan Wayne, on the set of The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm

While Pascal is the voice (and occasional face) of Din Djarin, body double Brendan Wayne has played the character beneath the beskar armor for three seasons. Wayne is just as keen for a Season 4 as fans, but after an appearance on The Chatooine Show, it sounds like the show’s future is up in the air.

Wayne did confirm he’ll be reprising his role as Din for The Mandalorian and Grogu, and even shared a tentative production date. “What I keep hearing everywhere is it’s [filming in] June,” Wayne said. As for a potential fourth season of The Mandalorian, Wayne didn’t have much of an update: “I know that we’re doing a movie for sure. That’s what I know.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean the show is dead, but it doesn’t bode well for future seasons. When Lucasfilm announced The Mandalorian and Grogu, insiders assumed the fourth season of Mando had been scrapped — or maybe retooled — in favor of a film. Other theories suggested Din and Grogu would return to the small screen after their big screen detour. But given the trajectory of the Mando-verse, that wouldn’t make a lot of sense: it’s hard to imagine characters jumping from TV to film and then back.

Din Djarin and Grogu probably won’t return for The Mandalorian. Could the series shift its focus to a new hero? Lucasfilm

With Favreau and Filoni pouring all their efforts into the film, it’s more likely that The Mandalorian Season 3 will be the series’ last. The Mandalorian could continue without Din and Grogu, instead focusing on a character like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) or The Armorer (Emily Swallow). But there’s a sense Lucasfilm is tightening its television schedule altogether, at least on the live-action front.

If The Mandalorian and Grogu is well-received, its heroes could cut ties with the small screen universe. Characters introduced in other Star Wars shows like Ahsoka may then follow their lead, providing the base for an all-new movie saga. But that would come at a huge expense to the Disney+ side of the franchise, and all the stability and goodwill The Mandalorian has brought to Star Wars. A new Star Wars movie is always an exciting prospect, but let’s hope Lucasfilm doesn’t forget that it was Grogu’s wacky adventures that helped the franchise stay relevant over the last few years.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to hit theaters in 2026.