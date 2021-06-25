Star Wars may have just revealed Boba Fett's secret sibling

Star Wars loves secret family members. The storytellers in a galaxy far, far away can’t stop – and won’t stop — making family connections between old characters and new ones. While some fans hate this tendency and other fans don’t mind, the simple fact remains, if you hang out in a Star Wars narrative long enough, someone will eventually be revealed as a relative of someone else.

But, when the vast majority of characters in your Star Wars story are clones anyway, how do you make a matching-DNA reveal interesting? Simple. You throw Boba Fett into the mix. In Episode 9 of The Bad Batch — “Bounty Lost” — a certain someone is revealed to be directly related to someone else. Murky cloning vats are everywhere, and various Bounty Hunters are on the case!

Here’s what the newest Star Wars twist actually means, and what might tell us about The Book of Boba Fett. Spoilers ahead for The Bad Batch episode 9, “Bounty Lost.”

Omega is Boba Fett’s sister

After a lot of speculation as to Omega’s true origin, in this episode, Tech tells everyone that he’s figured out why Cad Bane and Fennec Shand are after her. Turns out Omega is “is the sole living source of Fett’s raw material.” Tech says the only other person who is like this is Boba Fett, who apparently had the code name “Alpha” when he was cloned on Kamino.

How is Omega different from all the other clones then? Aren’t they all copied from Jango Fett’s DNA? Well, yes, but Star Wars canon is doing a little tap dance here and trying to make us focus on this one single point: Omega is special because she was an unmodified clone of Jango, meaning no growth acceleration, no inhibitor chip, and no genetic decay. In other words, just like Boba.

In The Clone Wars episode “Clone Cadets,” (which included a younger Echo) it was implied that some Kaminoans were worried about using the Jango clone template indefinitely. The idea is that the 1st generation clones were more effective than the later waves of clones, which is basically a canon hand-wave at the idea that some clones are “better” than others.

Assuming Tech is right, and Omega’s origin is pretty much identical to Boba Fett’s, then, for all intents and purposes, she is the clone most closely related to Boba. If we think of Boba as Jango’s biological father (Boba does!) then it follows that Omega is Boba’s sister. Omega Fett anyone?

It wouldn’t be a Star Wars family reunion without some creepy cloning vats! Lucasfilm

Omega in The Book of Boba Fett?

We already know that Fennec Shand will appear in The Book of Boba Fett, but did Star Wars just set up the possible appearance of an adult version of Omega? Considering the number of characters from the animated shows that appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 (Ahsoka, Bo-Katan) this idea isn’t that far-fetched.

In The Bad Batch, we see Fennec Shand hanging out with Omega about 28 years before the events of The Mandalorian. (Bad Batch is roughly 19 BBY, Mando is 9 ABY, so 28 years.) In The Book of Boba Fett, we’ll presumably see Fennec and Boba having all sorts of adventures. But will Boba’s new “twin” sister suddenly be joining them?

This might seem like a bunch of hastily constructed retcon, but there’s reason to believe that maybe this has been the plan all along. Earlier this year, some animated Fennec Shand concept art emerged online which made it seem like the character was planned for inclusion in The Bad Batch well before we even met her in The Mandalorian Season 1. Assuming that’s true, it’s possible there has been a plan in place for a while to connect characters from The Bad Batch to the era of The Mandalorian. In other words, why bother to have Boba Fett’s future partner Fennec Shand meet his secret sister if you’re not going to do something with that storyline later?

If Fennec Shand weren’t in The Bad Batch, there’d be less of a case for an adult Omega later appearing in The Book of Boba Fett. But because she’s in both shows, and seemingly working to keep Omega out of the clutches of the Kaminoans, it seems more likely than not that The Book of Boba Fett will pick up several plot strands from The Bad Batch.

So, if Omega does appear in The Book of Boba Fett, she could become the next big hero of the Star Wars galaxy. And, if that’s true, we’re seeing her secret origin story right now.