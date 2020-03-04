Here's exactly when to watch Picard Episode 7, "Nepenthe"

Last week's episode of Star Trek: Picard, "The Impossible Box," saw Soji taken on a mystical dream maze journey by her creepy boyfriend, only for everyone's favorite Space Coot to intervene just in time. Soji finally managed to tap into her full ass-kicking robot power and seems to be on the brink of realizing who she is and that her memories aren't her own Thanks to some fast thinking from his old pal Hugh, Jean-Luc and his new android pal teleport to safety using some nifty top-secret Borg tech. But with the Tal Shiar and the shadier elements of the Federation on their tail, it's a safe bet they won't be safe for long.

Wondering when you can tune in to Picard episode 7, "Nepenthe"? We've got you covered.

What to expect from Picard Episode 7, "Nepenthe"

If you're a fan of The Next Generation, you'll be delighted to know this finally seems to be the week we get to see Will Riker and Deanna Troi. Clearly, from what we've seen in trailers and official images from Picard, Jean-Luc's on good terms with the happily married couple. Expect to find out a bit more about what the Rikers have been up to all these years, and to learn a bit more about dear departed Data.

Cheers to these lads! Aaron Epstein / CBS

Here's the official synopsis for "Nepenthe," courtesy of CBS:

Picard and Soji transport to the planet Nepenthe, home to some old and trusted friends. As the rest of the La Sirena crew attempt to join them, Picard helps Soji make sense of her recently unlocked memories. Meanwhile, Hugh and Elnor are left on the Borg cube and must face an angered Narissa.

When are new episodes of Picard uploaded to CBS All Access?

In the United States, CBS All Access releases new episodes of Picard at 3 a.m. Eastern on Thursday mornings. If you're on the West Coast, you're in luck: new content arrives on the platform at midnight local time, so you can catch "Nepenthe" late Wednesday night.

If you haven't checked out Picard yet, and are on the fence about subscribing to yet another streaming service, you can watch the first episode free on the CBS official site. Beyond that, the service offers a one-week free trial period. If you choose to keep your subscription going longer than a week, you'll pay $5.99 per month for shows with advertisements, and $9.99 monthly for commercial-free access to CBS programming.

If you're watching Star Trek: Picard from outside the U.S., new episodes will be uploaded to Amazon Prime Video each Friday.