When will Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 return? Release updates and plot details for the Paramount+ series

The Starship Discovery has come home — literally. In the Season 4 finale of Star Trek: Discovery, “Coming Home,” the crew helps put the status quo of Starfleet and the Federation back to how it was in the good old days. Here’s what the finale changed and what it all might mean for Season 5 and the show’s plot, release, and cast. Spoilers for Season 4 ahead.

How did Discovery season 4 end?

The biggest revelation from the Season 4 Disco finale is that the planet Earth has now rejoined the Federation. Previously, in Season 3, after time traveling to the 32nd century from the 23rd, the Discovery crew learned Earth had split off from the Federation following the galaxy-wide cataclysm of the Burn. But now, after solving the Burn mystery last season and averting the planet-crushing DMA this season, Earth is now back in the Federation.

We also learned that the headquarters of the Federation, previously a stationary starbase, is also a giant starship. Showrunner Michelle Paradise told Inverse how the writers decided to make this starbase fly:

“It felt like an organic capability of the ship coming out of the Burn [in Season 3.] It having that capability made sense, given the time and the environment. Then the question was when do we show that and in what story do we make that capability known? Flying to help rescue people from Earth felt like wow — what an awesome way to show that that FHQ [Federation Headquarters] can can travel in that way.”

Mary Wiseman as Tilly in the Discovery finale. CBS/Paramount

Who is in the cast for Discovery Season 5?

The assumption right now is that the vast majority of the existing cast will return, which would include:

Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham

David Ajala as Clevland Booker

Wilson Cruz as Dr. Culber

Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly

Doug Jones as Saru

Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Stamets

Ian Alexander as Gray Tal

Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal

Tig Notaro as Jett Reno

Oyin Oladejo as Joann Owosekun

Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer

Sara Mitich as Nilsson

Patrick Kwok-Choon as Gen Rhys

as Gen Rhys Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Ronald A. Bryce

David Cronenberg as Kovich

Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance

Annabelle Wallis as the voice of Zora

Tara Rosling as President T’Rina

Phumzile Sitole as General Ndoye

Orville Cummings as Lt. Christopher

David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus

Chelah Horsdal as President Rillak

Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai

Whether or not, Stacey Abrams will reprise her cameo as the President of Earth is unclear.

Is there a Discovery Season 5 trailer

As of this writing, there’s not yet a trailer for Discovery Season 5.

When will Discovery Season 5 premiere?

Right now, Discovery Season 5 is in pre-production. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2023, but that has not been confirmed yet.

Blu del Barrio and Emily Coutts in the Discovery Season 4 finale. CBS/Paramount

What is the Discovery Season 5 plot?

The cast and creative team of Discovery are currently very tight-lipped about the tone and style of Season 5. When Inverse asked Michelle Paradise about Kovich (David Cronenberg), Klingons, and more in Season 5, she politely declined to comment, saying, “I can’t say anything about Season 5.”

Wilson Cruz has mentioned that the “tone” of Season 5 will “shift again” from Season 4 but also noted that thematic changes in between Discovery seasons are something “we usually do.”

Some fans suspect Discovery Season 5 will have more action happen on Earth since the planet returning to the Federation was so central to the Season 4 finale. Then again, Captain Burnham does talk to the President about more worlds that need exploring; so like the ending of Season 4, Discovery Season 5 has a pretty clean slate.

Stacey Abrams and Sonequa Martin-Green in the Discovery Season 4 finale. CBS/Paramount

Is Season 5 the end of Discovery?

It’s not entirely clear how long Discovery will run, though most of the cast and crew have given no indication that Season 5 would be the final season at all. Doug Jones revealed before the show aired that there was “a five-year-plan” for the series. But since so many different creative changes have happened behind-the-scenes, there’s no real reason to suspect that’s still the case. In 2021, Jones told Inverse that Discovery “...could go on much longer now. Or will go on much longer.”