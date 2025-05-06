Squid Game took two years to come back for Season 2, but once it did in December 2024, viewers were still left unsatisfied. There were only three “games” depicted, when the game usually consists of six, and the entire season left off on a huge cliffhanger when the players of the game attempted — and failed — to rebel against the game itself, not knowing that the Front Man was actually working undercover with them.

There’s a reason why Season 2 felt half-baked — it was written and filmed to be one season, then divided into two. The bright side of that is that fans won’t have to wait another two years for another season. In fact, the show will release its third and final season just next month, and we now have our first look at what to expect. Check out the first teaser for Squid Game Season 3 below.

The teaser manages to say a lot without including any dialogue at all: we see Gi-hun be delivered to the playing floor in a coffin, we see players pull colored balls from a candy dispenser, and the VIPs in their gold animal masks being served dinner.

The most shocking moment, however, comes at the very end, when we hear a baby cry. This is clearly a reference to Kin Jun-hee, who has been hiding a pregnancy throughout the games. However, she didn’t seem very far along in Season 2 — she managed to keep most players from noticing — so her giving birth in Season 3 may mean a time jump before the games commence again.

Could we see Kim Jun-hee give birth in Squid Game Season 3? Netflix

What’s missing from the teaser is footage from the games themselves: in a mid-credits scene during Season 2, we saw the players encounter a male version of the Red Light, Green Light doll, teasing a brand-new game for the third season. But even though there are three games left in the tournament overall, we have no clue as to what’s ahead — we only see preparation, like soldiers handing out strange boxes.

There’s now just a few weeks before Netflix releases the entire season, so the official trailer shouldn’t be too far away. Hopefully, it gives us some dialogue, or at the very least, some peeks at the games. After all, that’s what charmed Netflix audiences in the first place.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27 on Netflix.