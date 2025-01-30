Netflix Has Finally Confirmed Squid Game Season 3's Release Date

Squid Game Season 2 lacked the clean and tidy narrative of Season 1. It took years for the hit Netflix series to release its sophomore season, and when it finally arrived in late December, it felt incomplete. Seong Gi-hun’s second Squid Game was left in the lurch after a failed player uprising, and many questions were unanswered.

Thankfully, however, you won’t have another multi-year wait ahead of you. Netflix just announced the release date for Squid Game Season 3, and the gap this time is almost exactly six months.

At the recent Next on Netflix event, Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Head of Content, revealed that Squid Game Season 3 will arrive on June 27, 2025, which is six months and a day after Season 2. This date had already been accidentally revealed by Netflix Korea’s YouTube channel earlier this month, and comes after Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety Season 3 would come in “Summer or Fall” 2025, but now it’s official as it gets.

The first-look images at Squid Game Season 3 reveal Gi-hun’s fate after the uprising. Netflix

Season 3 will presumedly depict the last half of Season 2’s Squid Games, as a mid-credits scene in the Season 2 finale revealed a giant doll of a young boy that looks a lot like Red Light, Green Light robot Young-hee. Hwang later identified this doll as Chul-su, and teased that scene as crucial to Season 3. “If you saw the hidden clip after the ending credits roll after the last episode of Season 2 — if you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you,” Hwang told Variety.

Season 3 will be the final season of Squid Game. In fact, Season 2 was originally supposed to conclude the series, but Hwang felt the story was too much for one season (and Netflix probably wanted more of one of its biggest hits), explaining why Season 2 only felt like half of a greater narrative. That’s why the gap between these seasons is so short, too — they were shot back-to-back.

Male doll Chul-su apparently plays a big part in Squid Game Season 2. Netflix

Squid Game Season 2 may have ended on a massive cliffhanger, but at least Netflix is only making fans wait a few months. Too bad Stranger Things never learned that lesson.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27, 2025 on Netflix.