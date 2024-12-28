4 Burning Questions Squid Game Season 3 Still Needs To Answer

The game is afoot. After more than three years, Squid Game is back with Season 2, but everything is different this go-around. Sure, Seong Gi-hun is back in the green tracksuit and Red Light Green Light appears again, but this time there are new games and a new mechanic: a post-game vote that would send the players home with their share of the prize money.

That new element added some extreme tension to the surviving players, turning them against each other and, eventually, against the game itself. It led to a showstopping season finale, but still only covered half of the game itself...before ending with a huge cliffhanger.

Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk has said Seasons 2 and 3 were originally written as one arc, so we know this is only the midpoint of this chapter. Still, Season 3 has a lot to answer for, but thankfully we’ll get the answers when the series premieres next year. Here’s everything Squid Game’s final season needs to clear up.

Warning! Spoilers for Squid Game Season 2 ahead!

4. Will The Games Still Continue?

Season 2 ended with a valiant effort from Gi-hun and his X-voting allies to rebel against the game staff and confront the Front Man himself. However, Gi-hun is unaware that the Front Man, aka Hwang In-ho, is actually one of his closest allies. In the show’s final moments, In-ho lets his true nature shine through, turning his weapon on his final players and tricking Gi-hun into thinking their rebellion wasn’t sabotaged, it just failed.

The main question remaining is how the games will continue from this point. Will the staff allow the regularly scheduled games to continue after such a bloody massacre on both sides, or cut their losses and send everyone home? Even if the staff allows it, that doesn’t mean we’ll see many more games in Season 3 — after such a horrible event, the remaining players may vote to end the game entirely.

3. What Does The Post-Credits Scene Mean?

Cheol-su, Young-hee’s male equivalent, made his debut in a sneak peek during the credits of the Season 2 finale. Netflix

Usually on Netflix, when credits start to roll, the streamer immediately advertises something similar to watch. But the finale of Squid Game Season 2 is different: viewers see the first section of credits uninterrupted before a post-credits scene appears. This teaser shows Young-hee, the giant robot girl used in both versions of Red Light Green Light, but this time she’s standing opposite another giant robot, a boy version of her laser-eyed form.

Hawng Dong-hyuk actually revealed the name and nature of this doll in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “That's actually a [sneak peek] of Cheol-su, who, like Young-hee, is a new giant doll that we're going to be showcasing in season 3," he said. "And that's also a hint at the most exciting game in season 3 as well. So, while it hasn't been shared yet, I hope everyone will be excited to meet Cheol-su and the new game.”

Will we return to the Red Light Green Light field for a new twist on the same game, one requiring two different motion-detecting androids? Will this boy be the focus of his own brand-new game requiring freezing, or does he have some other deadly power?

2. What Is Going On With Kang No-eul?

Kang No-eul, the North Korean defector we see working as a costumed performer in the first few episodes of Season 2, first appeared as a textbook case for a prospective player: someone down on their luck and in need of money to reunite her with her child. We even see her take the iconic Squid Game business card and dial the number, but she’s not calling to become a player at all. Instead, she’s Soldier #011, one of the dozens of masked people working behind the scenes of the games.

She’s particularly skilled as a sniper, and we see her “eliminating” players during Red Light Green Light, even going too far and murdering players even if they were technically safe, prompting her to become a target for the other soldiers. However, there’s one big part of No-eul’s character that hasn’t been explored.

Kang No-eul participates in the games not as a player, but as a sniper and soldier. Netflix

Back when she was working at the amusement park, she formed a connection with a young girl named Na-yeon, who she learned was diagnosed with cancer. Later, in the Red Light Green Light arena, she spots Gyeong-seok, Na-yeon’s dad, playing to raise money for her. Gyeong-seok participated in the rebellion and pleaded for mercy in front of a soldier — a soldier who may have been No-eul. We hear a gunshot, but we never see a dead body.

Season 3 can finally reveal if that really was No-eul, and if she, the Game’s most merciless sniper, felt some mercy for a fellow parent — and possibly putting her own life in danger by disobeying orders.

1. How Will Everything End?

When Squid Game was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, it also came with a caveat: Season 3 will be the last. That means the season is only under more pressure — not only does it have to follow up on the Season 2 cliffhanger, it also has to wrap up the entire story satisfyingly, from Gi-hun to Jun-ho, to all the new players in this game (or at least the ones who survive.)

Hwang teases Season 3 will only get bigger and bigger. “With each season it’s going to get better and a more expanded story, more intense story, and definitely more entertaining,” he told Variety. Perhaps this “expanded” story will mean we’ll finally learn all the inner workings of the games — and hopefully see them crumble once and for all.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres on Netflix in 2025.