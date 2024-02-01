Netflix Just Gave Us Our First Look at Squid Game Season 2
The South Korean phenomenon returns... at some point.
Netflix’s biggest series is finally back. It’s been almost three years since the first season of Squid Game rocked the world, becoming one of the streamer’s most-watched shows and garnering a fair bit of critical acclaim in the process. It helped Netflix that it came out amid lockdown, but the platform has bet big that its success wasn’t a one-off.
Since its buzzy premiere, Squid Game has gone on to sire an unscripted reality series. That’s been a fitting (if dystopian) distraction while Squid Game Season 2 powered through production. But nothing can replace the real deal, and fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer for our next fix.
Netflix recently unveiled a first look at Squid Game Season 2 in its 2024 preview. A brief clip sees the return of Lee Jung-jae as past game-winner Gi-hun. It picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Gi-hun receiving a mysterious call and canceling his plans to visit his estranged daughter in the United States. He seems dead set on some kind of revenge; whether he’ll be able to exact it is another story.
Having survived the games, Gi-hun is now dedicating his life to stopping them. His crusade will bring him face-to-face with Gong Yoo’s scene-stealing Recruiter and the enigmatic Front Man, In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), a past winner who now runs the game. The rest of Season 2’s story remains a mystery, but Squid Game still has a lot of questions to answer.
What happened to In-ho’s brother, Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon)? Is another game already afoot, perhaps in a different country? Will Gi-hun be able to put a stop to it, or will he be swept back into this cruel game just as In-ho was? With a concrete release date yet to be announced, there’s no telling how much longer we’ll have to wait to find out. Squid Game will return sometime in 2024; maybe it will follow the lead of its first season and premiere in the fall.
Whenever it returns, hopefully Squid Game can recapture the magic of its first season. It’s a rare beast of a show, one full of twists, tension, and an all-new cast of characters joining the old.