Netflix’s biggest series is finally back. It’s been almost three years since the first season of Squid Game rocked the world, becoming one of the streamer’s most-watched shows and garnering a fair bit of critical acclaim in the process. It helped Netflix that it came out amid lockdown, but the platform has bet big that its success wasn’t a one-off.

Since its buzzy premiere, Squid Game has gone on to sire an unscripted reality series. That’s been a fitting (if dystopian) distraction while Squid Game Season 2 powered through production. But nothing can replace the real deal, and fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer for our next fix.

Netflix recently unveiled a first look at Squid Game Season 2 in its 2024 preview. A brief clip sees the return of Lee Jung-jae as past game-winner Gi-hun. It picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Gi-hun receiving a mysterious call and canceling his plans to visit his estranged daughter in the United States. He seems dead set on some kind of revenge; whether he’ll be able to exact it is another story.

Gong Yoo returns as the Recruiter in Squid Game Season 2. Netflix

Having survived the games, Gi-hun is now dedicating his life to stopping them. His crusade will bring him face-to-face with Gong Yoo’s scene-stealing Recruiter and the enigmatic Front Man, In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), a past winner who now runs the game. The rest of Season 2’s story remains a mystery, but Squid Game still has a lot of questions to answer.

What happened to In-ho’s brother, Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon)? Is another game already afoot, perhaps in a different country? Will Gi-hun be able to put a stop to it, or will he be swept back into this cruel game just as In-ho was? With a concrete release date yet to be announced, there’s no telling how much longer we’ll have to wait to find out. Squid Game will return sometime in 2024; maybe it will follow the lead of its first season and premiere in the fall.

Whenever it returns, hopefully Squid Game can recapture the magic of its first season. It’s a rare beast of a show, one full of twists, tension, and an all-new cast of characters joining the old.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres on Netflix in 2024.