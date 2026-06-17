Spider-Man: Brand New Day is truly entering uncharted territory for Tom Holland’s webslinger. Taking place shortly after the events of No Way Home, the fourth of Holland’s Spider-Man movies follows Peter Parker as continues to save the day as Spider-Man in a world that has forgotten his secret identity. But loneliness is not the only thing plaguing Peter — his powers seem to be growing at a frightening, and inexplicable, pace. With his friends and allies having forgotten him, Peter has to approach Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) for help. But Peter may need his new powers to stop the invisible new enemy attacking New York City.

Check out the new trailer below.

The new trailer expands on some of the plot points teased in the official trailer released a few months ago: Peter has been earning new powers including, yes, organic webbing. This particular superpower was introduced in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire, but was made canon in the comics in the 2005 storyline “The Other,” which sees Peter undergo an intense evolution induced by trauma that ends with him gaining organic webbing — as well as a few new powers. Brand New Day could be doing a loose adaptation of this story arc (after all, what’s more traumatizing than all your friends and the love of your life forgetting you?) or it could be following through with another fan theory: Man-Spider. (Those creepy all-black eyes Peter could hint as much.)

Whatever the case, Peter’s new powers seem to kick off a series of events that include the re-emergence of the Hulk (so much for Bruce’s gene-suppression technology!) and the introduction of a dangerous invisible enemy that only Spider-Man can sense. Somewhere along the way Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) becomes Spider-Man’s closest ally in this fight against “a threat that we can’t control.” Based on the trailer, this threat is not only invisible but seems to project huge force fields. Hmm, sound familiar?

What could Spider-Man’s new powers mean? Sony Pictures Releasing

We’ve already learned a fair amount about Brand New Day: it follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he lives a new life of anonymity from everyone in the MCU, including his best friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon.) But between getting the key to the city and defending the city from crime, he’s also going to try making a tenuous connection with his old friends. Per a new synopsis from Sony:

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

However, there’s still a lot to be discovered about this movie. Who is the main villain? What happened to Daredevil? Is Sadie Sink Jean Grey or not? Apparently, we’ll have to wait another month to find out.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres in theaters on July 31.