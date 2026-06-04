A new day is dawning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s Spider-Man — not the Avengers — leading the charge. There’s a lot of pressure on Marvel as it gears up to release the first Avengers movie in seven years, but the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters a few months before Avengers: Doomsday, might say more about the franchise's future.

Since the studio pushed Doomsday back from its original May premiere to December 18 (the same day Dune: Part Three hits theaters), Brand New Day is the first MCU film to premiere in 2026. It might also be the franchise’s last chance to reclaim the box office dominance that once came so naturally. Given that Doomsday will be sharing the spotlight with Dune, it likely won’t have quite as strong a start as previous Avengers movies. Plus, Marvel is still trying to break out of a persistent box-office slump, and since Spider-Man is the franchise’s most beloved hero, his fourth outing could be the real comeback the MCU has been chasing.

Spidey’s coming out of hibernation a few days early. Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

There’s little doubt that Brand New Day will do well in theaters, but the upcoming film just got a major boost regardless. Just as Amazon made early screenings of Superman available to Prime users ahead of its official release, Spider-Man fans will get the chance to catch Brand New Day a few days before its July 31 opening. Exclusive early screenings will take place on July 29; Prime members can sign up for updates on the official Amazon page, and will be notified once tickets go on sale in the coming weeks.

It’s worth noting that Brand New Day doesn’t necessarily need these advanced screenings. Tom Holland’s last outing as Spider-Man was a smash hit, taking home nearly $2 billion worldwide. It’s been five years since No Way Home, and fans are anxious to see the character again, especially as Brand New Day will bring him closer to his comic book roots than the MCU has been before. Holland’s name was also absent from Avengers: Doomsday’s whopping cast announcement, so this might be Spider-Man’s only outing for a while. All told, anticipation is already high for Brand New Day, and these advanced screenings could help make it Marvel’s best-selling movie in years.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.