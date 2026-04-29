The continued dominance of superhero movies has a lot of implications for the genre’s future. For one thing, it means that origin stories are all but obsolete, especially for characters who’ve already gotten multiple big-screen adventures. Spider-Man is on his fourth live-action run (if you count 1977’s Amazing Spider-Man), and when he swung into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in 2016, Marvel assumed his origin would feel like a redundancy. Most know that the mild-mannered Peter Parker is bitten by a radioactive spider, and that the relationship between his powers and the responsibility that comes with them was paramount to his superhero creed. That’s why, when we meet the freshly rebooted webslinger (played by Tom Holland) in Captain America: Civil War, it’s Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark delivering the bulk of his backstory in a rapid-fire nutshell.

That introduction made sense for an already crowded Avengers movie, and it provided a fine foundation for Peter’s first solo movie, Homecoming. Ten years on, however, the flaws in this Spider-Man’s origins are clear. Civil War retconned Spidey into the MCU, claiming he was always around behind the scenes. But he was introduced less like a hero in his own right than as an appendage to Iron Man, and as his solo adventures continued, Spidey couldn’t shake his status as an accessory. No Way Home made a smart move in stripping Peter of everything he might have depended on, and now his fourth outing in the MCU, Brand New Day, is going even further to correct Civil War’s mistakes.

Brand New Day delivers on its premise with a brilliant retcon. Marvel Studios

Entertainment Weekly has released the first three pages of the Brand New Day script, and annotations from director Destin Daniel Cretton, cinematographer Brett Pawlak, and star Tom Holland set the scene for this new stage of Peter’s life. For the very first time, Peter is “entirely alone,” with only his AI assistant, E.V., around to keep him company. That feels like a holdover from Iron Man’s mentorship, but it’s not the only external influence of note. The new Spider-Man suit is influenced by Peter’s time with his alter egos from parallel universes, each of whom sports handmade costumes. “Real fabric, seams, wrinkles,” Cretton writes.

In other ways, Peter has been forced into a new era of self-sufficiency. Though he still relies on tech more than any Spider-Man who’s come before, it’s not a handout from another hero. Under descriptions of a new fabricator (basically “a 3D printer on steroids”), Cretton emphasizes the need to make it look like “something that could be made by a kid genius with limited funds.”

The first pages of the Brand New Day script. Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly Info 1 / 2 PREV NEXT

Peter is back to his roots and forced to build his tools and costume on his own. The circumstances that brought him there are bittersweet, but they’re necessary. Seeing the words “kid genius” associated with this version of Peter feels like a hard-won victory: the character has always been smart, but with so much help from other heroes, he rarely had to flex his intellect. This new normal brings Spider-Man in line with the hero we’ve been waiting to see in the MCU for years: the scrappy underdog who gets by with his wits and ingenuity, who we only caught a glimpse of in Civil War. As we also learn in this script, “something is changing” within him, a metamorphosis that will likely take Brand New Day in a wild direction. Still, it’s enough to see that Peter’s foundations have been quietly retconned (again), for the better.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on July 31.