Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer May Have Just Accidentally Spoiled A Fan-Favorite Marvel Series

After 24 hours of split-second clips, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is finally here. There’s plenty to get excited about: all the biggest announced cameos are there, including Punisher and Bruce Banner, and we get a look at MJ’s new life now that she’s forgotten Peter — including her brand new boyfriend (who looks a lot like Ezra Bridger).

But in one seemingly innocuous clip, there’s a glaring inconsistency that may have just revealed the end of a completely different Marvel project. And while there’s an obvious real-life explanation, it doesn’t make the plot hole any smaller. Check out the trailer below:

The issue comes about 35 seconds in. Peter is explaining his memory-erasing spell from No Way Home while we see MJ and Ned watching TV, with no memory that their old friend is Spider-Man. On TV, we see Spider-Man receive the key to the city, presumably from the mayor.

But we know exactly who the mayor of New York City is supposed to be right now: Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, the villain of Daredevil: Born Again. Season 2 is set to premiere in less than a week, but this shot may have spoiled the fact that Wilson Fisk’s mayorship won’t survive the series.

From a pragmatic point of view, it’s obvious why Wilson Fisk isn’t in this trailer. Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed that Disney only has the rights for Kingpin to appear in TV shows, not movies. Fans have suggested that, to get around this real-life limitation, the woman handing the key to Spider-Man is actually the deputy mayor. But that doesn’t make sense either: Wilson Fisk’s entire platform in Daredevil: Born Again is focused on his hatred of vigilantes. Why would he reward Spider-Man, who is doing exactly what he detests?

Why would Spider-Man receive a reward in a New York currently hell-bent on eliminating vigilantes? Sony Pictures

Other fans have suggested this could be a flashback to pre-Kingpin New York, but why would Ned and MJ be watching reruns of Spider-Man receiving an award? In the world of the MCU, the simplest answer is usually the correct one, so it’s likely that this is a post-Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 world.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is premiering months after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, so it won’t be a spoiler once it hits theaters, and it’s not exactly a huge shock to learn that a superhero will prevail over his archnemesis. Still, it would be nice to see the story unfold naturally, not accidentally discover it in a split-second clip of bored-looking characters watching TV.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres in theaters on July 31.