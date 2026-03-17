Almost one year ago, on March 27, 2025, Marvel announced 27 cast members for Avengers: Doomsday with a grueling five-hour livestream starring a bunch of chairs. Every 15 minutes or so, the camera would pan to the right, revealing a new name. Action-packed? Maybe not, but the Marvel fandom still couldn’t discuss anything else for the entire day.

Now, a similar technique is being used with the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU and the first directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton. Here’s everything you need to know about its unique rollout, including when you can expect to see the entire thing.

In a video posted to social media, Spider-Man star Tom Holland announced that the Brand New Day trailer will be released shot by shot by various fan accounts. As of writing, only four clips have been shown: one of Spider-Man rescuing a civilian, echoing the cover of Spider-Man’s debut comic, one of Peter looking miserable and collapsing, one of Spider-Man running and jumping off a building, and another of him being propelled by his webs. “I’m passing it over to the fans,” Holland said. “This is all about community. This is all about being together. So let’s go.”

If you have better things to do than stitch a trailer together bit by bit throughout the day, rest assured that a full trailer is on its way. It, however, won’t be out until March 18.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reportedly have a different tone than the previous three movies. Marvel Studios

The slow drip reveal hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Why does Peter collapse in the second clip? Is he infected with something? Does the reference to his debut comic suggest that this movie will stick closer to comic book canon? The last time we saw Peter, he’d used magic to make his secret identity truly secret again, so Brand New Day really is a blank slate for him. Because of that, there’s no telling how this movie could portray him.

At least, there’s no telling until later today, as fans slowly piece together the clips. If you can’t wait for the full trailer, there are plenty of fan accounts on all platforms collecting the shots in a single place. The timing of these clips seems to be all over the place: the first two were posted 20 minutes apart, but then the third took over an hour to arrive. Still, if an unexpected character like the Hulk or the Punisher shows up later today, the wait will have been worth it.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.