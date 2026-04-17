Avengers: Doomsday Teases The MCU’s Most Dangerous Villain Yet

For almost two years now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been gearing up for the villain reveal of the decade: Robert Downey, Jr., Iron Man himself, appearing in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom. So far, we’ve only seen glimpses of him in concept art or in the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But we haven’t actually fully seen this supervillain in all of his glory — that is, until a lucky few were given a sneak peek.

During Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon, Marvel President Kevin Feige and Robert Downey, Jr. presented a new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, and while it may not be available online, we do have a few descriptions of what was shown, and a brand-new detail about the movie’s theatrical release.

Robert Downey, Jr. and Kevin Feige present a look at Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon 2026. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

According to reports of what was shown, this teaser included Dr. Doom unmasked with a scarred face, and Doom and Thor facing off. But Doom isn’t the only highly anticipated return for Doomsday. Fans are also getting hype for the X-Men making their official MCU debut after cameoing in canonically dubious forms in Deadpool and Wolverine and The Marvels. According to Variety, we see Gambit and Shang-Chi face off, while Mystique transforms into Yelena Belova before fighting her in a mirror match that echoes Steve vs. Steve from Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking of Steve Rogers, his return was the focus of the one teaser from Doomsday we do have, a cryptic clip of Steve getting off a motorcycle and cradling an infant. His appearance was also the biggest reveal in this teaser. In another callback to Endgame, it includes a clip where Steve reaches out his hand and Thor’s iconic hammer Mjolnir is summoned to his grasp.

The CinemaCon teaser for Avengers: Doomsday included a callback to an iconic Endgame moment. Marvel Studios

Also appearing are The Fantastic Four and The New Avengers, the two new super-squads introduced to the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts. According to DiscussingFilm, they’re shown meeting with Thor, who says Doom is “the scariest threat he has ever seen.”

For such a momentous movie, you’d assume Doomsday would be available to watch in IMAX. However, it’s scheduled for December 18, the same day as the release of Dune 3, which has a three-week exclusive IMAX window. To get around this, Disney announced a new format at CinemaCon: InfinityVision, a new large-format certification that works as a way to affirm that it’s the highest quality picture and sound — essentially, the next best thing to IMAX (though it will likely be the equivalent of something like Dolby Vision).

It looks like Disney is giving this movie the hard sell, but that’s only for the attendees in the room. With only a little more than half a year to wait, the real test has yet to come.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.