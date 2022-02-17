Space Force Season 2 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for the Netflix comedy

Nearly two years after Netflix’s Space Force blasted onto the streaming platform with its comedic sci-fi spoof, the hit series returns this week for its sophomore season. For avid fans hoping for another flight of episodes to capitalize on the show’s definite potential, their geeky hopes have been answered.

Space Force first debuted back in May 2020, and Season 1 follows the shaky career of General Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), a four-star leader who is unexpectedly assigned the command for a new division of America’s military dedicated to bolstering the nation’s dominance in space and getting astronauts back to the Moon.

Naird takes on the challenge and relocates his family to Colorado to supervise this new military arm. He joins a questionable team of scientists and spacemen to build up the program amid a galaxy of challenges and obstacles.

Let’s round up all we know about Space Force’s return and light the candle on Season 2!

What is the Space Force Season 2 release date?

John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory and Steve Carell as General Mark Naird in Space Force Season 2. DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Space Force Season 2 will launch Friday, February 18, exclusively on Netflix.

When is the Space Force Season 2 release time?

Netflix releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern. Therefore, we should expect Season 2 to be available on the streaming platform.

How many episodes are in Space Force Season 2?

Space Force’s second season will be composed of seven episodes, clocking in at 30 minutes each.

What is the Space Force Season 2 plot?

Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali, Chris Gethard as Eddie, Owen Daniels as Obie, Hector Duran as Julio, and Aparna Nancherla as Pella in Space Force Season 2. DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

General Naird faces increasing scrutiny regarding his nascent organization, and the pressure is mounting. With a new political administration installed in the Oval Office, Naird and his lovable yet hapless crew are given a five-month deadline to instill total confidence in moving forward. Otherwise, the funding plug will be swiftly pulled by the President.

Is Space Force up to the task of proving the skeptics wrong? Or will it be dismantled and gutted for incompetence? Season 2 should answer these questions and more.

Who is in the Space Force Season 2 cast?

Besides Steve Carell, series regulars Jimmy O. Yang, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, and Don Lake are all booked for a return voyage.

There have also been a number of creative changes behind the scenes. A change of production venue helped cut costs, so the show moved its shooting location from sunny Los Angeles to rainy Vancouver, British Columbia where a multitude of TV shows and feature films are shot.

Canadian screenwriter Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has stepped in and teamed up with series co-creator Greg Daniels as co-showrunner. Ken Kwapis, director of such feature films as A Walk in the Woods and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, has signed on to helm all seven episodes of Season 2.

Is there a Space Force Season 2 trailer?

You bet your orbital thrusters! Netflix released the final official trailer for Space Force Season 2 on January 27. Strap in and take a look at the endearingly silly teaser below.

Will there be a Space Force Season 3?

There has been no word from Netflix of plans for a third season, and the earliest it could be, based on the time frame seen when Season 2 was approved, would be this coming fall.