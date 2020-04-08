When President Donald Trump announced the formation of a Space Force in June 2018, a lot of people thought it was a joke. For now, the real-life effort to create a space-focused branch of the military hasn't progressed very far, but over on Netflix, Space Force is about to become a very real thing.

Netflix released the first trailer for Space Force on May 5, showing off the new workplace comedy from The Office alumni Greg Daniels and starring Steve Carell alongside an impressive ensemble cast. The trailer makes it clear that Space Force will parody the military, especially when it comes to issues like spending and bureaucracy, while also throwing a few digs at an unseen President who we assume will serve as a stand-in for Trump.

What's the release date of Space Force?

Netflix announced in April that Space Force would premiere on May 29. That means you still have time to finish your Office rewatch.

What's the release time for Space Force?

Netflix traditionally releases new shows at 3 a.m. Eastern time. So expect that for the entire first season of Space Force.

How many episodes will there be in Space Force Season 1?

The show's IMDb site lists 10 episodes in Season 1. Considering that this is a comedy from the creator of The Office, you can expect relatively short episodes ranging from 20-40 minutes each. That should make for a nice weekend binge.

Is there a trailer for Space Force?

Yes! Netflix released the official trailer for Space Force on May 5. Watch it here:

The trailer mostly focuses on Steve Carrell, which is interesting because he may not stick around for the entire season (more on that a little later). We see the Space Force order come in and Carrell's character get drafted to lead the new organization. We also meet the rest of the cast, which is mostly a mix of overly patriotic military officers and scientists who are considered untrustworthy because they care more about science and reason than nationalism.

The best moment comes at the end when Carrell starts singing the Beach Boys song "Kokomo" to calm himself down. It's classic Michael Scott in the best way possible.

If you're hungry for more, you can also check out the official teaser trailer, though it doesn't reveal much.

Who's in the cast of Space Force?

Space Force boasts a stacked cast. Beyond Steve Carrell, the rest of the cast includes Sonic the Hedgehog himself, Ben Schwartz, The New Pope's John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, and Jessica St. Clair.

Lisa Kudrow and Chris Gethard will also make appearances, making Space Force a regular who's who of sitcom icons and drama actors with comedy chops.

Is Steve Carrell in every episode of Space Force?

Good question! To be honest, we're not really sure. He's heavily featured in the trailer, but his IMDb page only lists the first three episodes (other cast member's IMDb pages cover the entire season). This makes us think Netflix might be pulling a bait and switch, with Carrell's character dying or leaving after the first few episodes.

Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird and Noah Emmerich as Kick Grabaston. Netflix

What's the plot of Space Force?

Space Force will capture the creation of a branch of the military, but like all workplace shows, the interpersonal relationships between those establishing the branch will likely play a large role as well. Steve Carell will play General Mark R. Naird, a character who seems to be based on real-life Chief of Space Operations John W. "Jay" Raymond.

The other characters look a little vaguer. Ben Schwartz plays F. Tony Scarapiducci, who appears to be a civilian government worker, while Tawny Newsome plays Angela Ali, a pilot. John Malkovich and Jimmy O. Yang both play scientists.

The initial announcement of Space Force also came hot on the heels of President Donald Trump's initial announcement of the Space Force, which was met with a fair amount of mockery (especially after the official logo turned out to be a Star Trek knockoff). So you can probably expect the show to throw a few barbs at Trump as well.

How realistic will Space Force be?

As it stands now, the Space Force has only been in existence for a few months, and it doesn't consist of much just yet. For those wondering what the Space Force will actually do, look towards the Space Command branch of the Air Force. So while the actual Space Force might not turn out to be what's portrayed on the show, there will definitely be some space action to keep viewers captivated.