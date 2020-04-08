Nick Lucchesi

Space Force set photos show an ambitious Netflix comedy in the making

Space Force, a new series from the people who made The Office, will debut on Netflix in May.

It's a "Workplace comedy centered around the people back on Earth tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services… Space Force."

How did we get here?

- Trump suggests creating a "Space Force" (March 2018)

- Is Trump's Space Force legal? A space lawyer explains (May 2018)

- Trump officially calls for Space Force (June 2018)

- Pence outlines plan to create Space Force (Aug. 2018)

- Netflix will debut Space Force on May 29, 2020.

New set photos show a cast set out to make an ambitious, timely satire and workplace comedy like The Office and Parks and Recreation. 🚀

