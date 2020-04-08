The workplace comedy has become an institution. From The Office and Parks and Recreation to Veep to Silicon Valley, there's only one unexplored frontier: the final frontier. Enter Space Force. Created by The Office alumni Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, Space Force follows those involved in creating a sixth branch of the United States military. Considering how a Space Force may be in our near future, this show is arriving at just the right time to make comedy of something not very comedic: military infrastructure and national defense.

When's the release date of Space Force?

Netflix announced today via a devoted Space Force Twitter account that the show will premiere on Netflix on May 29, leaving a decent amount of time for you to finally finish that The Office rewatch you're working on. Don't expect the season to be that long, though. The show's IMDb site only lists 10 episodes in Season 1.

Is there a trailer for Space Force?

Unfortunately, there's only the teaser trailer above, but a crop of images was recently revealed by Netflix. Keep an eye on Ben Schwartz's Twitter too as he seems to be releasing sneak peeks. With the show coming out next month, there's a likely chance we'll see some sort of trailer in the weeks prior to the release.

Who's in the cast of Space Force?

Space Force boasts a stacked cast. Creator Steve Carrell will appear, though apparently only in one episode. The rest of the cast includes Sonic the Hedgehog himself Ben Schwartz, The New Pope's John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, and Jessica St. Clair.

Lisa Kudrow and Chris Gethard will also make appearances, making Space Force a regular who's who of sitcom icons and drama actors with comedy chops.

Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird and Noah Emmerich as Kick Grabaston Netflix

What's the plot of Space Force?

Space Force will capture the creation of a branch of the military, but like all workplace shows, the interpersonal relationships between those establishing the branch will likely play a large role as well. Steve Carell will play General Mark R. Naird, a character who seems to be based on real-life Commander of Space Operations John W. "Jay" Raymond.

The other characters look a little vaguer: Ben Schwartz plays F. Tony Scarapiducci, who appears to be a civilian government worker, while Tawny Newsome plays Angela Ali, a pilot. John Malkovich and Jimmy O. Yang both play doctors.

The initial announcement of Space Force also came hot on the heels of President Trump's initial announcement of the Space Force, which was met with a fair amount of mockery (especially after the official logo turned out to be a Star Trek knockoff). So you can probably expect the show to throw a few barbs at Trump as well.

How realistic will Space Force be?

As it stands now, the Space Force has only been in existence for a few months, and it doesn't consist of much just yet. For those wondering what the Space Force will actually do, look towards the Space Command branch of the Air Force. So while the actual Space Force might not turn out to be what's portrayed on the show, there will definitely be some space action to keep viewers captivated.