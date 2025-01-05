It can be hard to believe, but Skeleton Crew is in fact part of the Mandoverse, the ever-expanding network of connected shows masterminded by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Sure, there aren’t jaw-dropping reveals of legacy Clone Wars characters or flashbacks to Coruscant, but there are some connections. For example, Vane, the horned alien pirate who disrupted a school on Nevarro in The Mandalorian Season 3, also appears on Captain Silvo’s ship in Skeleton Crew.

However, there may be a bigger connection to the Mandoverse than just cameo appearances. In fact, the Mandoverse may be the key to Skeleton Crew’s biggest mystery.

At Attin’s coordinates are in Aurebesh so they appear as a sequence of dots and lines in Episode 5 of Skeleton Crew. Lucasfilm

Twitter user @drunkwooky created a 10-part thread explaining the location of At Attin, the home planet of Wim, Neel, KB, and Fern. The four kids had found an abandoned ship on At Attin and were jetted off into the far reaches of space, stranded thousands of lightyears away from home. But At Attin isn’t just their home — it’s also a mythical planet hidden from the Empire, a planet full of riches.

The thread first cites a post by Redditor Edo_sacco that took the coordinates for At Attin seen in Skeleton Crew Episode 5, translated them from Aurebesh, and found the planet’s location on the galaxy map. The coordinates, 285.91, 375.30, 019.82, reveal At Attin is located the Quelli Sector, alongside planets like Dathomir and Cathar.

Dathomir is, of course, the Sith-heavy planet containing Dark Side witches, the Nightsisters, whom we recently saw in Ahsoka. It’s also the planet where Darth Maul grew up. Cathar’s legacy lies in the non-canon Legends timeline: it’s home to a lion-like species also named the Cathar, and two Cathar both were highlighted in Legends: Knights of the Old Republic’s Jedi Juhani and Tales of the Jedi’s Sylvar. When we return to At Attin, could we see the species in live action for the first time since the Star Wars Holiday Special?

At Attin is actually quite close to Mandalore on the Star Wars Galaxy Map. Lucasfilm

But there’s a far more intriguing factor in At Attin’s location. It’s very close to Mandalore, the home planet of the Mandalorians that was considered lost until very recently. In The Mandalorian Season 3, we learn that Bo-Katan Kryze and her band of Mandalorians have resettled the planet and ushered in a new age.

Once these kids make it home to At Attin, it would be very feasible for the story to tie into its fellow “lost” planet Mandalore in some way. The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin is now patrolling the Outer Rim planets, so he may stumble upon At Attin himself at some point in Skeleton Crew, since it’s so close to Mandalore. Could Skeleton Crew be setting up 2026’s The Mandalorian and Grogu in ways we don’t even realize yet?

We may not exactly know how Skeleton Crew ties into the greater Mandoverse, but at least we know now the events of this show and the events of The Mandalorian are closer than we think — even if it’s only in geographical proximity.

Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+.