There’s never really been a true Star Wars miniseries. Ewan McGregor is still campaigning for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, rumors of a Book of Boba Fett Season 2 are running amok, and even though The Acolyte was canceled, it ended on a huge cameo meant to set up Season 2.

That may finally change with Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts’ nostalgic family adventure. While the creators aren’t ruling out a second season, all signs indicate it was a one-off. However, that still doesn’t mean the story’s over.

When promoting Skeleton Crew, Watts and writer Christopher Ford were never insistent on a future for the series. “We wanted to tell a story that we felt wrapped up and had a beginning, middle, and end,” Watts told Inverse in November 2024. “But if people really like it and want to see more, we'd love to make more.”

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are planning for Skeleton Crew’s future. TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“It's in the spirit of Star Wars from the beginning that this is just one episode in a larger story, and you could stop there, or you could keep going,” Ford added.

But in a recent conversation with Collider, Watts explained there is a plan for Season 2. “We 100% have an idea for a second season and know what we would do,” he said. He even suggested that a possible Season 2 would include a time jump. “We have a built-in ticking clock of the kids and their age, and by the time we would get production going, we know what age they would be. So, we would be writing towards that. You’ll be growing up with the kids.”

Unfortunately, if the duo are waiting to see if fans want more, they’ll probably be disappointed. Skeleton Crew was the first show in Star Wars’ streaming history to not have its premiere crack the Nielsen Ratings’ top 10. This is presumably because it was aimed more at children, or maybe viewers are just getting a bit tired of Star Wars, especially after its predecessor, The Acolyte, also struggled to attract eyeballs.

Jod Na Nawood and other Skeleton Crew characters could return in different Star Wars series. Lucasfilm

However, that doesn’t mean Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB will be abandoned. Because Skeleton Crew is set in the New Republic Era, it’s concurrent with The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, leaving opportunities for future crossovers. Ahsoka Season 2 is gearing up for production, and The Mandalorian and Grogu is coming to theaters next year, so there are already plenty of opportunities for characters to return. Even Jod could have his backstory revealed in an episode of Tales of the Jedi or Star Wars: Visions.

Skeleton Crew’s finale offered a tidy end to its story, but the tale had massive implications for the entire galaxy. At Attin, a planet previously regarded as mythical, has been discovered by the New Republic, and now the fledgling state will have to figure out how to incorporate it — and its vast wealth — into the fold. If we can’t see that in Season 2, then we may see it somewhere else.

Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+.