The future of Star Wars has been up in the air for some time, and 2024 has been an especially turbulent period for the franchise. Between the untimely cancellation of The Acolyte and movie production continuing to stall, Lucasfilm needs a crowdpleaser now more than ever.

But there’s still a chance to end the year on a high note, as Lucasfilm has one more card up its sleeve: Skeleton Crew. Created by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts and screenwriter Christopher Ford, Skeleton Crew is poised to deliver a coming-of-age adventure in the same vein as ‘80s classics like The Goonies, and the long-awaited series could be a nostalgic boost to carry us through the holiday season.

It’s the first Star Wars project since Young Jedi Adventures to put a young cast front and center, but don’t expect a low-stakes romp through the galaxy. Skeleton Crew seems keen to keep audiences on their toes, and it’s already defying expectations for its upcoming release. Here’s everything you need to know about Skeleton Crew, from its brand-new release date to what to expect from its plot.

Skeleton Crew brings the tone of classic Amblin adventures to the Star Wars galaxy. Lucasfilm

What is the Skeleton Crew release date?

While early Disney+ releases generally stuck to Wednesdays, Marvel and Star Wars have been embracing other dates as time goes on. Skeleton Crew is no different; the series was originally slated to premiere on Tuesday, December 3, but Lucasfilm has made a last-minute adjustment. The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew will now launch on Monday, December 2, with subsequent episodes streaming each Monday on Disney+.

What is the Skeleton Crew release time?

Skeleton Crew is the latest Disney+ show to secure a primetime release slot. New episodes will be available to stream at 6:00 pm PST, which is 9:00 pm EST.

Is there a trailer for Skeleton Crew?

Yes!. The first tease for Skeleton Crew dropped in August, but you can find the show’s most recent trailer below.

What is the plot of Skeleton Crew?

Skeleton Crew follows a young group of troublemakers who stumble across a downed starship on their “seemingly safe home planet.” After their curiosity gets the better of them, our heroes find themselves lost in the galaxy. Though they connect with a charming Force user (Jude Law), who promises to bring them back home, the journey back won’t be simple. A group of ruthless space pirates are on their tail, and there’s no telling if they can actually trust their new guardian.

How many episodes will Skeleton Crew have?

The first season of Skeleton Crew contains eight episodes, each released weekly after the two-episode December 2 premiere. Check out the official schedule and the directors helming each episode below.

Will there be a Skeleton Crew Season 2?

Skeleton Crew has long been touted as a limited series, so there hasn’t been an official update on its future just yet. If Season 1 is well received, there’s a chance this adventure could continue in another season, but fans will just have to wait and see.