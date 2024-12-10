Star Wars has always been a sci-fi adventure for the whole family to watch together, and that priority has been put front and center for the latest Star Wars Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew. The first two episodes set up its epic premise: four kids from a mysterious planet team up with a mysterious Force user to find their way back home.

Now that they’re finally on their way, here’s everything you need to know about the show’s next episode, from when you can watch it to what could possibly happen.

What is the Skeleton Crew Episode 3 Release Date?

Episode 3 of Skeleton Crew premieres on Tuesday, December 10. This is actually a change from the two-episode premiere, which arrived late on a Monday night. But from now on, you can catch new episodes of Skeleton Crew on Tuesday nights, just like previous Star Wars shows like The Acolyte and Ahsoka.

An accidental trip into hyperspace brings four kids from At Attin far from home. Lucasfilm

What is the Skeleton Crew Episode 3 Release Time?

New episodes arrive at 6:00 p.m. PST, which is 9:00 p.m. EST, so get ready to settle in on Monday evenings.

What is the Skeleton Crew Episode 3 Runtime?

According to the Twitter account @Cryptic4kQual, a user who’s correctly leaked the runtimes of several Disney+ shows, Episode 3 of Skeleton Crew clocks in at 37 minutes, longer than the brief 32-minute second installment but still a good chunk shorter than the 48-minute debut.

Is There a Trailer for Skeleton Crew Episode 3?

While Skeleton Crew doesn’t have episode-specific trailers, you can check out the trailer for the entire series below to get a sense of what’s still to come.

What is the Plot of Skeleton Crew Episode 3?

Episodes 1 and 2 showed Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB as they accidentally stumbled on a Jedi ship, made their way to a pirate depot, and became cautious allies with Force User Jod Na Nawood. Now, they’re going to try to head home, but it definitely won’t be a straightforward journey. Episode 3 will bring them face-to-face with Kim, an owl-like creature voiced by Alia Shawkat, and will also pick up with the kids’ parents back on At Attin.

How Many Episodes of Skeleton Crew Are Left?

There are eight episodes of Skeleton Crew in total, meaning there are five episodes after this. Because of the show’s weekly release schedule, we’ll get new episodes every Tuesday until January 14, 2025.

Will There Be a Skeleton Crew Season 2?

Skeleton Crew hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 just yet, but showrunner Jon Watts told Collider there are ideas in the works. “We 100% have an idea for a second season and know what we would do,” he said. “We have a built-in ticking clock of the kids and their age, and by the time we would get production going, we know what age they would be. So, we would be writing towards that.”

So don’t expect a Stranger-Things-esque gap between seasons; if we get more seasons of Skeleton Crew, they’ll arrive in a hurry.

Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney+.