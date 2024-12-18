Much like how Star Wars names are often just slightly different versions of regular names, Star Wars creatures are often just slightly different versions of regular Earth animals. Banthas are just space yaks, Porgs are space puffins, and Loth-cats are much like foxes. Sometimes, this is done to give fans a frame of reference for the role that animal serves in society, and sometimes, it’s just an issue of disguising the real-life animals present while filming.

Many of these critters have acquired lore and stories of their own, but one of the most notable animals of the prequel trilogy has rarely been seen outside of its home planet. But now, after almost three decades, it’s appeared in live-action in a new context, giving more depth to one of Star Wars’ most obstinate critters.

Jod Na Nawood brought back the Troiks’ eopies in Skeleton Crew Episode 4. Lucasfilm

In Skeleton Crew Episode 4, mysterious Force user Jod Na Nawood and the four stranded kids from At Attin get separated in the strangely parallel world of At Acchran. Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB get to know the Troiks, a seemingly post-apocalyptic tribe that considers children equal to adults. Jod, on the other hand, gets caught up with another group of survivors, the Hattans, who are in a vicious battle with the Troiks after stealing a herd of eopies from them.

Eopies are, for all intents and purposes, Star Wars’ version of a camel. They’re native to Tatooine, although we never see them in the original trilogy. They first appeared in The Phantom Menace, where one somewhat infamously farts in Jar Jar Binks’ face. But eopies provided more than just comic relief; Obi-Wan Kenobi rode an eopie to deliver Luke to Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen, and would later be on an eopie when he saw the ghost of Qui-Gon in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan’s eopie, Akkani, appeared throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm

Their appearance in Skeleton Crew changes the origin of these creatures. It’s long been assumed they were native to Tatooine; while there have been a few background appearances of eopies on different planets in The Clone Wars, they were presumably imported from their desert home. Skeleton Crew’s eopies are also a little different than the ones we’ve seen on Tatooine, as they have horns. Is this a different sub-species are native to At Acchran, or were eopies brought to At Acchran from Tatooine when the planet was still flourishing, forcing the animals to survive in the wild after it suffered its unspecified apocalyptic event?

Eopies may be a minor part of the Star Wars story, but the beasts of burden have made an impact on the characters we know and love. In Skeleton Crew, they’re even important enough to fight for.

