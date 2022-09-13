She-Hulk head writer reveals Madisynn's incredible origin story

Have you ever wondered where the most powerful being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came from? No, we don’t mean Thanos (he’s from Titan).

We’re talking about the newest character introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law: Madisynn. Two Ns, one Y, but not where you think.

Madisynn, who hails from Fort Lauderdale but whose dad lives in Phoenix with his new family, is a charismatic party girl who’s become one of the MCU’s shiniest new stars after just a few scenes. She’s played by Patty Guggenheim, whose other TV appearances include Tosh.0, SuperMansion, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Florida Girls, where she played basically another Madisynn.

Guggenheim debuts as Madisynn in the fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, where she volunteers for stage magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), ends up in the underworld, and becomes best friends with Wong (Benedict Wong).

Her carefree presence, unnatural ability to survive a trek through hell without so much as a super suit, and solid line delivery (“He sent me to a diff dimensh...”) have made her an instant fan favorite. She also spoiled The Sopranos, which some fans are a little bit peeved about, but come on, you’ve had well over a decade to watch it. Anyway, few can say they hate Madisynn.

Patty Guggenheim made her MCU debut as party girl Madisynn, a charismatic young woman who has no problem making blood pacts with demons if it means making last call. Marvel Studios

So where did the character come from? In an interview with Inverse, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao confirmed that the casting of Madisynn was the responsibility of the show’s episodic director, Kat Coiro.

“I’m very grateful to [Coiro]. She’s the one who cast one of my favorite characters, [and it’s] because of the person she cast,” Gao says. “She was responsible for the casting of, I will say, Wong’s friend. And I am eternally grateful to her for casting this person because, I mean, truly, I really believe this is gonna become a fan favorite character.”

Gao’s interview took place before the premiere of She-Hulk on Disney+, so she was a little hesitant to name Madisynn for fear of spoiling her role. But she was on the money about fans loving her, which speaks to how powerful Madisynn is. Even She-Hulk’s head writer couldn’t resist talking about her.

Little else is known about Madisynn, her history in the MCU, and where she’s going next. Did she get dusted by the Blip, or did she party even harder? Given her knack for being unfazed by, well, anything, Madisynn could survive into Phase Six and end up in Avengers: Secret Wars. But we have to wait to see what the future will bring. For now, she’s got vodka and yak milk to drink with Wong.