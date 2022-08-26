She-Hulk fails to understand how Avengers: Endgame changed the MCU

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is answering all sorts of questions fans may have about the world their favorite superheroes live in. Questions like “How are villains tried with due process after we see them in movies?” and “Is the world cool with a stone Celestial just sticking out of the ocean?”

But those are all small potatoes compared to one of the biggest questions surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe now. It’s been touched on in other projects but not properly explored: What exactly are the greater implications of the Blip? Unfortunately, if you’re looking for She-Hulk to explore this topic you may be disappointed.

What happened — In an interview with Lifehacker Australia, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao said the Blip wasn’t a focus for the writers. In fact, in the two episodes we’ve seen already, the most the world-changing tragedy was mentioned was an offhand comment about how it was Bruce who saved humanity. Read Gao’s full comment below.

"So many shows and movies in the MCU have already kind of covered that and, you know, it's been talked about a lot that it just felt like, ok so many people have already covered that territory that we've accepted it. We live in a world where that's already happened and people have already moved on."

Is this the thing a world can just move on from? Marvel Comics

Wait... people have moved on past the trauma of either, 1) assuming half their loved ones were dead only for them to return years later like nothing happened or, 2) losing years of their life? It seems like that’s the kind of trauma that just doesn’t just go away.

Aside from the legal implications that Jennifer should be intimately familiar with like the housing crisis described in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there are innumerable emotional effects on the world’s population. Monica Rambeau lost her mom, Dr. Nicodemus West lost his two cats (and his brother), there are so many stories that could be told about the collective grief the human race felt.

In the time of She-Hulk, are there no more legal implications of the Blip? Marvel Studios

The Inverse analysis — The Blip essentially caused a “lost generation” akin to the grief felt after cataclysmic event. Imagine being a parent and realizing you missed a huge chunk of your child’s life. That’s not something the world can just recover from over the course of a few years (or a few movies and TV shows).

And as the first Marvel Studios project specifically about a lawyer, She-Hulk has a chance to explore the Blip from a totally fresh perspective. How did the events of Avengers: Endgame play out legally? If you got Blipped while serving a jail sentence, do those years still count? Or what if your spouse got remarried during the Blip? Sadly, we may never learn the answers to these questions.