It’s been almost a decade since Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought the Skywalker Saga into its near-future... but most can agree that nothing really felt new about the film or its sequels. The central players changed, but the story remained the same, culminating in a trilogy that just felt like an exercise in futility, despite the good ideas it had.

In hindsight, the sequels are indicative of a creative rut for Star Wars. The franchise could go anywhere within its expansive galaxy; explore any era in its infinite timeline. With the exception of a few gems, however, Star Wars projects haven’t strayed far from the Age of the Empire or the Rise of the New Republic. It’s made the franchise feel stale in recent years — but Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars movie could change that for the better.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars film could stand alone

After Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy wants to explore fresh corners of established IP. Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s not a lot known about Levy’s latest project just yet, but the Deadpool & Wolverine director is one of a handful of filmmakers breaking new ground in the Star Wars galaxy. He and his co-writer Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project, Warrior) are currently in the early stages of development, but Levy has already shared a few promising ideas.

In an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy shed some light on his creative process, and how it’s changed since writing Deadpool & Wolverine. Approaching yet another familiar IP like Star Wars has forced the director to think about what the franchise means to him — but more importantly, what he can bring to it this late in the game.

“There’s only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline,” Levy said. “I don’t want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie. I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters.”

Star Wars’ latest stories have worked hard to flesh out the galaxy, but each end up serving another movie. Lucasfilm

Levy’s film could come at a perfect time for Star Wars. With New Republic-era projects like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Dave Filoni’s upcoming “Heir to the Empire” film taking up major space in the saga, the franchise is in desperate need of a counterweight. Star Wars’ most recent series, The Acolyte, definitely pulled some focus away from that part of the timeline, and there are a few projects on the slate that could follow suit.

Logan director James Mangold, for example, is working on a Star Wars prequel that would follow “the dawning of the Force.” Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is teaming up with Daisy Ridley to push the Skywalker saga further into the future. The timeline is expanding beyond one 50-year stretch of history. Where could Levy’s project land on the spectrum?

Levy should explore a new Star Wars era

The sequels stretched the Star Wars saga to its limits, leaving new stories to pick up the pieces. Lucasfilm

It’s impossible to truly predict the scope of Levy’s Star Wars story, but his latest comments could point us in the right direction. The director is keen on telling a story that can stand alone, just like Deadpool & Wolverine’s relationship to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Plus, Levy has a knack for making widely accessibly commercial hits — and his Star Wars movie could do for the franchise what he just did for Marvel. This could push the franchise into an exciting new era.

That means his project would ideally distance itself from any established era, be it the Fall of the Jedi, the Age of the Empire, the New Republic, or anything in between. After a quick glance at the official Star Wars timeline, there are only a few eras for Levy to explore:

The Dawn of the Jedi, one of two totally untouched Star Wars eras

The Old Republic, which saw the formation of the Republic and the rise of the Sith

The High Republic, where the Jedi were at their peak

The New Jedi Order, which takes place after the Star Wars sequels

Levy could even find a place within some of Star Wars’ less-explored chapters, like the Age of the Rebellion or the Rise of the First Order. Either way, his project could serve as a much-needed breath of fresh air. No matter the era, most Star Wars projects connect in some way to an established story. That trend has long outstayed its welcome, so hopefully Levy can stick to his guns and deliver a Star Wars film that actually feels fresh.