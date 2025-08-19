Severance made a splash because it didn’t look like any other sci-fi show. It in fact wasn’t like any sci-fi show: the corporate dystopia of split personality and memory was completely new, even though it touched on a very relatable sentiment to most office workers. But that relatable tale was made all the more striking thanks to the show’s unique look; one that was sparse, sanitized, and ice-cold.

However, a key part of what made Severance what it is today won’t be present in the upcoming Season 3. It’s a big risk, but could pay off in the long run.

Ben Stiller has always been a crucial part of the production of Severance. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Ben Stiller may not be the showrunner of Severance — that’s creator Dan Erickson — but he’s an integral part of the show. He’s an executive producer on the series, but is best known for being the go-to director: he’s directed 11 of the 19 episodes, well over half. But in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he revealed he’ll take a step back from Severance in the upcoming third season.

Instead of directing more episodes of the series, Stiller will be focusing on directing a feature film about a downed airman in occupied France who gets involved with the French Resistance. There aren’t any more details about the movie, but considering it’s based on a true story, it’s probably drawing on the life of Staff Sergeant Arthur Meyerowitz, who was smuggled to freedom by the French Resistance.

Severance’s tone allows for big directorial swings. Apple TV+

Stiller’s absence from Severance Season 3 will be an adjustment for the series, but it will allow space for a new crop of directors. Over the past two seasons, four different directors have stepped behind the cameras, and some of them directed the most acclaimed episodes. Jessica Lee Gagné, for example, moved up from her usual role as cinematographer to make her directorial debut with the Season 2 standout flashback episode “Chikhai Bardo.” With Stiller stepping aside, more directors — including first-time directors — could get a foot in the door.

Severance is a director’s dream because the tone and setting make for the perfect blank slate for bold choices, like the tracking shot through the inner workings of Lumon in “Chikhai Bardo” or the haunting red light in the Season 2 finale. With more open slots, who knows the variety we’ll see in Season 3?

Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+.