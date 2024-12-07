Severance began as a story of work-life balance. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) started work at Lumon Industries, where his entire psyche would be “severed” so his work self (his “innie”) would have no knowledge of his personal self (his “outie”), and vice versa. But after some shady discoveries, Mark and his fellow Innies escaped to the outside world, a shocking revelation that was sure to have a huge impact on both sides of their lives.

But a new Severance Season 2 trailer reveals that nothing panned out how you thought it would. Check out the full trailer below.

In the new trailer, the Innies are surprised when they find out they weren’t in trouble at all for their escape attempt. “What you all did was one of the most painful moments in the history of this company,” Milchick says. “But the four of you have become known as the face of Severance reform.” However, Mark is still reeling from the fact his outie’s supposedly dead wife is alive and well inside Lumon.

Now the severance barrier has been breached, each Innie and Outie has to cope with that knowledge: Mark confronts Ms. Cobel, asking her if she had anything to do with his wife’s purported passing, and she is heard ominously saying, “Mark, there will be no honeymoon ending for you.” We also get a glimpse of guest stars like Alia Shawkat and Bob Balaban, but there’s still no glimpse of who Gwendoline Christie is playing.

Severance Season 2 brings the Lumon crew to the snowy wilderness. Apple TV+

The trailer teases something much bigger, though. “Their work will be remembered as one of the greatest moments of this planet,” we hear as Mark trudges through a wintery forest — and sits down at his Lumon desk. There’s clearly a world-shaking conspiracy at work here, but we’ll have to wait for the season premiere to see what exactly is going on.

Severance may have a multi-year wait in between episodes, but this trailer proves the action is picking up right where it left off, and there’s plenty of drama to follow up on.

Severance premieres January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.