Severance Season 2 renewed! Apple TV+ reveals plans for the sci-fi series

Praise Keir, Severance has been renewed for Season 2! Ahead of its Season 1 finale on Friday, April 8, Apple announced that the science fiction series will return for a second season, though it’s unclear when the show will resume filming or when the Severance 2 release date will arrive.

In an official statement, Stiller doesn’t reveal much about Season 2 but does hint that the series was always meant to play out over multiple seasons.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” Stiller says. "It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

Severance was created by Dan Erickson and executive produced by Ben Still, who directed multiple episodes in Season 1. The series stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Tramell Tillman.

The series focuses on a fictional corporation called Lumon Industries that invents the technology to surgically separate its employees' consciousness into two parts: the person at home and the employee at work. A subset of Lumon employees who undergo “severance” have no idea what they do at work, while their work alter egos have no knowledge of their personal lives (they don’t even know if they’re married or have children).

Amid growing external pressure around this controversial practice and an unraveling mystery within the company, Adam Scott’s low-level Lumon team manager leads his fellow severed employees in a revolution against Lumon.

Severed employees in Severance. Apple TV+

Like most other streaming services, Apple TV+ doesn’t typically reveal viewership numbers. However, the platform’s head of programming Matt Cherniss says the show is a hit. (According to one report, Severance was the most streamed TV show on the week of March 11, though it’s unclear where that data comes from, too.)

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, ‘Severance’ has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” Cherniss says in an official statement. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”