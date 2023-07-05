Secret Invasion was touted as Marvel’s latest “television event,” but the weeks are already flying by. The new series has brought the Skrull back to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in a big way, and it looks like they’re here to stay. Superspy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is working to prevent a Skrull takeover of Earth, but given the aliens’ penchant for shapeshifting, it’s not going to be easy. Luckily, that’s exactly what’s made the series such a twisty ride so far.

When does Secret Invasion episode 3 release?

New episodes of Secret Invasion drop weekly on Wednesdays. Episode 3 hits Disney+ on July 5, 2023.

Emilia Clarke as G'iah in Marvel's Secret Invasion. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel Studios

What time does Secret Invasion episode 3 release?

Secret Invasion episode 3 will be available to stream at 3:00 a.m. EST (12:00 a.m. PST) on Wednesday.

How many episodes will Secret Invasion have?

Secret Invasion is a six-episode series, so Episode 3 puts us at the halfway mark.

Does Secret Invasion have a trailer?

Yes! There isn’t a trailer for Episode 3 specifically, but you can check out the official trailer for the whole series below.

What’s the plot of Secret Invasion episode 3?

Episode 2 saw Fury break away from the few allies he had. After a heated confrontation with Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), Fury’s relationship with the United States has effectively been severed.

Fury also cuts ties with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), his one and only Skrull ally, but at the end of the episode, we learn he’s got one more surprise up his sleeve. We won’t say more, but Episode 3 will likely be diving deep into the bombshell dropped in Episode 2.

Will there be a Secret Invasion season 2?

So far, season 1 of Secret Invasion seems to be the only one. It could eventually take a page from Loki and earn a second season down the line, but no plans have been announced. Either way, we can count on future MCU projects to continue Nick Fury’s story, and hopefully the same can be said for the Skrull.