New Star Wars game may solve a big Rise of Skywalker Reylo mystery

Months before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, numerous fan theories attempted to explain Emperor Palpatine’s ultimate plan. We later learned the Sith lord wanted to bring Rey and Kylo Ren together in a Force dyad to restore his power. However, Rise of Skywalker didn't give a satisfying explanation for what a “dyad in the Force” actually meant. Was it a yin and yang situation? Why did the Force have a dyad at all? Thankfully, the new Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes game may finally explain the unique bond between Kylo and Rey.

Rey and Kylo Ren’s Force bond played a pivotal role in the final battle against Palpatine. It also helped bring Kylo back to the Light side of the Force. The pair may have turned Palps' plans for a Force dyad against him in the end, but he had already siphoned off the energy he needed to return to peak villainy. That said, Episode IX did little in the way of explaining this oft-referenced Force dyad or how it works.

According to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary, the dyad in the Force is a natural occurrence between two Force-sensitive individuals. The book reveals the moment when Kylo tried to enter Rey’s mind in The Force Awakens as the key to strengthening their bond. Meanwhile, another passage from this Star Wars reference resource likens the dyad in the Force to the Sith Rule of Two, which denotes that only two Sith lords can exist at any given time. In the case of the Force dyad, it’s essentially a unique and unprecedented Force pairing, connecting two people through a bonding of the minds.

With all of that in mind, the Galaxy of Heroes mobile game (via StarWars.com) will offer a bit more information about the Force dyad. The game will allow players to explore key moments from The Rise of Skywalker from the perspective of Rey and Kylo. What’s more, it will delve further into the significance and complexities of Rey and Kylo’s Force dyad and how it factors into their dynamic.

Galaxy of Heroes will explore the “surprising” way a Force dyad can come into play during battles. It’s possible such a bond will harmonize both characters in combat, drawing upon each of their unique abilities to strengthen their skills in battle. Whether or not fans will get much more beyond that remains to be seen, but at least it’s another step towards resolving that plot point.