Rise of Skywalker could come to Disney+ extremely soon, leak hints

Disney hasn't revealed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land on Disney+, but a new rumor suggests it could be even sooner than we expected. If this mysterious leak is correct then some exciting Star Wars content could be coming to the streaming service very soon.

We've been speculating for a while over when The Rise of Skywalker could hit Disney+, and while common sense suggests it won't happen until June, one new clue hints it could be a lot earlier.

Popular Star Wars podcast Steele Wars teased "something Star Warsy happening on Disney+ over Easter" before encouraging the internet to speculate wildly. Popular guesses included a new Star Wars holiday special or the release of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series on Disney+. However, the most obvious (and exciting) possibility seems to be an early streaming debut for The Rise of Skywalker.

Let's back up for a second. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted on December 20, 2019. So to figure out when it might land on Disney+, we compared it to The Last Jedi, which hit theaters on December 15, 2017 and arrived on Netflix about six months later on June 26, 2018. By that metric, TROS should be available to stream on Disney+ (sorry, Netflix) in late June. But wait, there's a twist.

Disney is seemingly pushing many of its digital and streaming releases up amid the coronavirus pandemic so the millions of people stuck at home have something to watch. That's why Onward is already on Disney+, and it's why The Rise of Skywalker hit digital storefronts on March 17 (that's a month earlier than Last Jedi's digital release date of April 13).

Based on this accelerated release schedule, The Rise of Skywalker could hit Disney+ by late May. Of course, that still doesn't get us to Easter (Sunday, April 12 this year), but it's a lot closer. And if Disney is already speeding things up, why not just give us TROS even earlier? Like this Sunday.

Of course, we're speculating here. For all we know, Steele Wars is wrong and there's nothing Star Warsy happening this weekend. Or maybe it really is just the release the Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars cartoon (which would still be awesome). But if Disney wants to really surprise Star Wars fans this weekend, there's one easy way to do it: Just release The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+