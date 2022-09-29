Summon the legions! Things are on the move after last week’s foundational episode of The Rings of Power, with the Southlands preparing for an orc assault and a mass Middle-earth convergence underway. Behold everything we know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6, from release time to plot and more. But before we dissect the details…

What happened in The Rings of Power Episode 5?

At the old watchtower, Bronwyn rallies the Southlanders to defend themselves and not bend the knee to Adar’s army, but there are many who’d rather surrender than fight. Theo shows Sauron’s broken hilt to Arondir, who recognizes it as a key to enslave Middle-earth from the enemy’s commander that was engraved on the watchtower wall.

Nori and The Stranger work on their communication skills as the Harfoot migration passes the Grey Marshes and over The Braids towards their destination. But there’s a pack of hungry wargs on the hunt that The Stranger vanquishes with a cool telekinetic shockwave.

Actor Bridie Sisson made her appearance as The Dweller, one of three mysterious white-robed priestesses drawn to the site of The Stranger’s meteoric fall with her similarly-garbed companions. Could this be a disguised Sauron or more misdirection?

Charlie Vickers (Halbrand) and Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) in The Rings of Power Amazon Studios

At Lindon, Elrond’s oath to Prince Durin to keep the Mithril discovery a secret weighs heavy. In a bit of rewritten Mithril mythology, King Gil-galad recounts the legend of the ore that contains the Light of the Lost Silmaril and its importance for the continued existence of the Elven race.

And with Halbrand accepting his heroic role by Queen Regent Miriel’s side with Númenór’s expeditionary force to Middle-earth, it’s hopefully time to kick things into a higher gear. Clear the lines and square the sails and let’s see what this week’s pivotal episode offers up!

When is The Rings of Power Episode 6 release date?

Episode 6 of The Rings of Power will manifest itself on Friday, September 30, 2022.

When is The Rings of Power Episode 6 release time?

Amazon delivers new episodes at midnight Eastern time each Friday (or 9 p.m. Pacific)

How many episodes of The Rings of Power Season 1 are left?

Season 1 of Amazon Studios’ The Rings of Power contains eight one-hour episodes in total. When the sun sets on this upcoming chapter, there are just two episodes remaining.

Charles Edwards as the elven jewelsmith Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power Amazon Studios

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Episode 6?

It’s go time according to the post-credits preview from last week, with Adar adding fuel to his orc army’s fury; Arondir, Theo, Bronwyn, and the Southlanders defending themselves against the advancing evil; and an armored Galadriel leading her cavalry unit into the mouth of madness. But will the Numenoreans arrive in time to help fellow humans?

Who is in the cast of The Rings of Power?

Providing audiences with an interesting diversity of performers, The Rings of Power stars Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Joseph Mawle (Adar), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Miriel).

Also folded into the eclectic cast are Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Markella Kavenagh (Nori), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Ema Horvath (Earien), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), and Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa).

Is there a trailer for The Rings of Power Episode 6?

There is no official preview for Episode 6 other than a few seconds of intense post-credit footage from last week revealing the big Southlands battle to come. But we did uncover a new clip from Prime Video for the upcoming installment that takes us straight into the heart of the orc attack.

Will there be a The Rings of Power Season 2?

We’re apparently in for the long haul with Amazon’s ambitious Lord of the Rings prequel series. According to showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, this expensive production has been slated for a five-season journey that further explores the plight of humans, elves, and dwarves.