An evil storm is rising in The Rings of Power, beyond the torrent crashing through Númenór’s sea wall in the Queen Regent Miriel’s (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) nightmare to open last week’s fourth episode, “The Great Wave.” By the end of the episode, there’s a glimmer of hope in Middle-earth, but what fresh terrors will Rings of Power Episode 5 bring?

Here’s everything we know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5, from release time to plot and more. But first...

What happened in Rings of Power Episode 4?

As Galadriel fails with Miriel to revive the alliance between men and elves to thwart Sauron’s encroachment, Isildur’s sea trials intentionally go badly and he’s dismissed. (Along with his two innocent friends.) Miriel defends her decision to remain out of the Middle-earth fight and shows Galadriel a palantir stone that delivers a vision of Númenór’s destruction. Back in the Southlands, Arondir’s meeting with Adar (Joseph Mawle) reveals the charismatic orc chieftain to be a mutilated elf who may or may not serve the dark lord Sauron.

Meanwhile, in the grand mines of Khazad-dûm, Prince Durin shares the secret of a luminous new ore with Elrond… Mithril! After a cave-in nearly takes Durin’s life and the Mithril mine is shuttered, he reconciles with his father, King Durin (Peter Mullan), who tells him to go to Lindon with Elrond and find out what those sneaky elves are really up to.

Queen Regent Miriel and Galadriel united for a common goal in The Rings of Power Amazon Studios

While scavenging for food near the old watchtower, Theo encounters an orc and protects himself with his mysterious broken sword, which magically grows in his hand. Arondir arrives to rescue Theo and delivers Adar’s message to the Southlanders: forsake their lands or perish.

Finally, Galadriel and Halbrand sail from Númenór to combat Sauron’s advance as Nimloth, but the white tree of Númenór sheds petals to herald the fateful hour of men. In response, Miriel decides to accompany Galadriel to Middle-earth — along with a small Númenórean army.

With Adar’s plans evolving, old alliances mended, and everyone converging on Middle-earth, there’s no rest for the wicked. So let’s descend into the next chapter to see what unfolds in Rings of Power Episode 5!

When is The Rings of Power Episode 5 release date?

Episode 5 of The Rings of Power will shine on Friday, September 23, 2022.

When is The Rings of Power Episode 5 release time?

Amazon gifts us new weekly episodes at midnight Eastern time each Friday (or 9 p.m. Pacific).

How many episodes of The Rings of Power Season 1 are left?

Season 1 of Amazon Studios’ The Rings of Power is built upon eight one-hour episodes. After this next adventurous offering, we have only three chapters left.

Arondir and Bronwyn share a quiet moment in The Rings of Power Amazon Studios

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Episode 5?

As seen in the post-episode sneak peek, there’s a lot to process in the action-stuffed preview. We’re definitely headed back with Nori and the Harfoot migration to reveal more about The Stranger and see how they fare against attacking Wargs. Meanwhile, Adar will summon his orcs for war while Bronwyn and her people prepare to fight. And in Numenor, Galadriel displays her prowess with a sword with some soldiers-in-training.

Perhaps most important, we see Elrond and King Gil-galad discussing the true nature of their dealings with the dwarves. It’s unclear what exactly the elves have planned, but it seems to have something to do with that Mithril we learned about in Episode 4.

Who is in the cast of The Rings of Power?

Led by Morfydd Clark playing young Galadriel, The Rings of Power’s wealth of competent thespians includes Joseph Mawle (Oren/Adar), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), and Charlie Vickers (Halbrand).

Rounding out the admirable ensemble are Benjamin Walker (King Gil-galad), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Markella Kavenagh (Nori), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Ema Horvath (Earien), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), and the surprisingly delightful presence of Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa).

Is there a The Rings of Power Episode 5 trailer?

Amazon Studios does not provide specific teasers for each episode other than the brief snippets of scenes shown in the post-episode sequence. That teaser trailer can be seen on Amazon Prime, or you can watch it below thanks to a third-party upload.

Will there be a Rings of Power Season 2?

This fantasy series based on the writings of J. R. R. Tolkien is certainly destined to live on. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have inked a five-season deal to present their vision for this costly endeavor, ensuring that we’ll be kept captive in Middle-earth for years to come.