The machinations of Middle-earth are really starting to stir as we exit The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3, “Adar,” and charge on into the next one. But what time exactly will Rings of Power Episode 4 be released on Amazon Prime Video? Here’s what you need to know.

What happened in Rings of Power Episode 3?

Last week, Arondir discovered himself held prisoner by savage orcs in a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Southlands. He’s put onto a chain gang doing hard labor and, using some gravity-defying acrobatics, he stages a revolt against the wicked orcs and fights off a nasty Warg. (But he’s ultimately captured and hauled off to meet the orc boss, Adar.)

Galadriel and Halbrand, those unlikely “companions by chance” rescued by Elendil the Númenórean (Lloyd Owen), the legendary Isildur’s father, find themselves in the island kingdom of Númenór. While guests of the city, Galadriel learns at the Hall of Law that Sauron’s sigil is actually a Southlands map and that the dark lord planned to create an evil realm in the event of Morgoth’s defeat. Galadriel also uncovers Halbrand’s identity as the rightful heir to the Southlands throne.

Lloyd Owen as Isildur’s father, Elendil, in The Rings of Power Amazon Studios

Meanwhile in Middle-earth, as the Harfoots prepare to continue their migration, Nori is still trying to make sense of the strange man (Daniel Weyman) who fell from the sky in a fiery meteor. She doesn’t learn much, but her antics do get the family in trouble. They wind up at the back of the caravan and at risk of getting left behind — until The Stranger offers to carry their cart for them.

As for the dwarves, Episode 3 didn’t give us any new information about Durin, Disa, or their visitor elvish Elrond. Hopefully, Rings of Power Episode 4 can remedy this terrible oversight.

When is The Rings of Power Episode 4 release date?

Hitting its mid-season stride, the fourth episode of The Rings of Power drops on Friday, September 16, 2022.

When is The Rings of Power Episode 4 release time?

Amazon offers up new weekly episodes at midnight Eastern time each Friday (or 9 p.m. Pacific)

How many episodes of The Rings of Power Season 1 are left?

Season 1 of The Rings of Power is fortified with eight episodes. Following this week’s episode, we’re already halfway home with just four chapters left.

An angry orc and acolyte of Adar in The Rings of Power Amazon Studios

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Episode 4?

The natural bond between Galadriel and Halbrand has intensified with the mutual understanding that he’s the rightful heir to the Southlands. This motivated pair should gain access back to Middle-earth, hopefully escorted on a ship by young Isildur who has yet to pass his sea trials.

This last episode was absent of any scenes at Khazad-dûm as Elrond tries to negotiate a pact with the dwarves to aid Celebrimbor’s ambitious plan to construct a magnificent forge. He’s bound to solidify his negotiations with Prince Durin and perhaps even learn what glowing treasure is contained in the mysterious strongbox seen in the previous chapter.

And what is the identity of Adar, that long-haired elf leader of the orcs that Arondir is taken to as the last episode ended? This will likely be a focal point moving forward.

Who is in the cast of The Rings of Power?

This eclectic international cast is overflowing with talent and is led by Morfydd Clark, who portrays a younger Galadriel than the elegant elven queen played by Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Familiar faces from Game of Thrones, Joseph Mawle (Oren/Adar) and Robert Aramayo (Elrond), are also included in the ensemble of charismatic actors. Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir) has a major presence in the series as well, playing a silvan elf commander.

Other main cast additions are Benjamin Walker (King Gil-galad), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Markella Kavenagh (Nori), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Ema Horvath (Earien), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), and Charlie Vickers (Halbrand).

Is there a trailer for The Rings of Power Episode 4?

Amazon hasn’t uploaded anything officially, but it does show a brief teaser at the end of Episode 3, and thankfully, someone else was kind enough to upload that video to YouTube. You can watch the Rings of Power Episode 4 trailer below:

Will there be a The Rings of Power Season 2?

Not only will there be a second season, but executive producers/showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne are committed to a five-season mega project that will keep spinning out tales of the Second Age for the rest of the decade. After this debut season of shooting in New Zealand, the production team heads across the pond to begin filming future seasons in the UK.