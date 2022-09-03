Rick and Morty Season 6 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for the sci-fi animated series

That portal-hopping duo of Rick and Morty are teleporting back to Earth for Season 6 this week after nearly a year-long wait, and we’re all in dire need of their delirious brand of diversionary misadventures.

Back in 2021, Season 5 came to a sudden and shocking finale with Evil Morty destroying The Citadel of Ricks and obliterating the Central Finite Curve, which was a defensive construct employed by Rick to partition off any alternative realities where he wasn’t the smartest guy in the universe.

In the final scenes, Evil Morty traversed his way towards one such pocket universe and entered a golden portal where Rick’s intelligence is likely greatly diminished. Exactly what weird wonders he’ll discover is anyone’s guess, but it’s guaranteed to be something surreal and sensational.

Let’s tear down this tantalizing Rick and Morty Season 6 before another brain cell twitches! Here’s everything you need to know, from release date and time to how to watch it and what to expect.

Rick and Morty’s Season 5 finale. Cartoon Network

When is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 1?

Season 6 airs exclusively on Cartoon Network’s mature-themed Adult Swim program on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

What is the release time for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 1?

The mayhem begins at 11 p.m. Eastern, with new episodes rolling out each week at the same scheduled time.

The five previous seasons of Rick and Morty can now be streamed on either Hulu or HBO Max.

How many episodes are left in Rick and Morty Season 6?

This sixth season of Rick and Morty will consist of ten episodes, with nine remaining after the premiere.

Rick and Jerry (Chris Parnell). Cartoon Network

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 6?

This upcoming season will deal with the aftermath of Evil Morty destroying The Citadel and the Central Finite Curve and what he finds in that strange world. How Rick plans to cope in a multiverse where he’s no longer the smartest guy around remains to be seen.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show.

Who is in the cast for Rick and Morty Season 6?

All the usual suspects are returning for Season 6’s vocal cast, with Justin Roiland doing double as both Rick and Morty, Sarah Chalke reprising her portrayal of Beth, accompanied by Chris Parnell’s role as Jerry and Spencer Grammer assigned to Summer.

In the past, we’ve also had fun surprise cameos from Taika Waititi, Elon Musk, Steve Buscemi, and others, but there’s been no official announcement of this new season’s guest stars yet.

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6?

Yep, Cartoon Network dropped the final trailer for Season 6 on August 11, 2022 and it’s a wild ride stuffed with Die Hard humor, alien terrorists, Summer’s Wolverine claws, transdimensional drifting, geeky gadgets, philosophical musings, and plenty of brilliant explosions.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 7?

As part of their deal with Cartoon Network, creator Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have inked a deal that will keep Rick and Morty going for at least 100 episodes. That means we’ll definitely be getting a Season 7, and likely more than that.

It’s been reported that Season 7’s writing team has already completed all scripts for ten additional madcap adventures in the multiverse. No release date has been announced.