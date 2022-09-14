Here’s when Rick and Morty Season 6 will arrive on Hulu and HBO Max — and how to watch it now

Schiwfty Sundays are back on Adult Swim. After an explosive and mind-boggling Rick and Morty Season 5 finale last September, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next interdimensional and multiversal adventures that await the dysfunctional Smith family. The genre-bending cartoon landed back on Adult Swim on September 4 with the Season 6 premiere episode, “Solaricks.” And the 10-episode season will continue to debut new episodes every Sunday.

But how can you watch Rick and Morty Season 6 if you don’t have access to Adult Swim? When will the sci-fi series turn up on Hulu, HBO Max, or some other streaming service? Here’s what you need to know.

When will Rick and Morty Season 6 be released on Hulu?

An October 2019 article from The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Disney-owned Hulu “has extended its agreement with WarnerMedia and will continue to stream Rick and Morty through its previously announced massive 70-episode renewal.” That includes all of Season 6 and quite a few more seasons to come.

The article also noted that entire seasons should be added to Hulu about five months after the season finishes airing. Rick and Morty’s Season 6 premiere was on September 4, 2022, and the finale will likely air the first weekend of November 2022. Therefore, we estimate that the whole season will arrive on Hulu on the first weekend of April 2023.

Hulu also has exclusive download rights, so anyone who pays for an ad-free version of the streaming platform will be able to download episodes for offline streaming. The same won’t be possible over on HBO Max, however.

When will Rick and Morty Season 6 be released on HBO Max?

Official promotional pictures for Rick and Morty Season 6 reveal that the pair will sport a rockin’ pair of abs at some point. Adult Swim

Based on previous information and the deals that have been made between WarnerMedia and Disney, we know that Season 6 of Rick and Morty will land on HBO Max on the same day it hits Hulu. Again, that’s likely to be on or around the first weekend of April 2023.

Where else can you stream Rick and Morty Season 6?

The easiest way to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 is to use the Adult Swim app. Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV all have access.

Season 6 Episode 2 will see Morty trapped and Summer forced to channel her inner John McClane to help save him. Adult Swim

The live simulcast in the app provides Adult Swim programming at the same time it’s on TV. While the app itself is free, access to the simulcast is part of paid TV packages that include a subscription to Adult Swim. Cable subscribers can also stream full episodes of Rick and Morty after they’re uploaded, usually a couple of hours after their cable premiere.

You can also log in to Adult Swim’s website with your cable provider credentials and stream the entire season on-demand.

A more expensive but convenient option is to purchase an entire season through platforms like iTunes or Amazon Prime Video for $24.99. Then you’ll own all of the episodes permanently.

Finally, the first episode of Season 6, “Solaricks,” is free on Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel.