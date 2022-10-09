An alien invasion of dinosaurs is here to solve all of the planet’s problems in this week’s episode of Rick and Morty. Military officials have nothing to work on, all food is free, no one has to work anymore, and stocks have been abolished, all thanks to the magnanimous alien species. Nonetheless, the Smith family still seems to have its problems.

With Season 6 Episode 6, “Juricksic Mort,” on its way, it means that Rick and Morty are officially over the halfway mark of Season 6. In a season that has focused quite a bit on the dynamic between Rick and the rest of the Smith family, as well as deeper explorations into each of the characters’ personalities with every episode, who will get the spotlight this time around with the backdrop of an alien-dinosaur invasion?

Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6, from the release date and time to the plot, cast, and trailer.

What happened in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5?

Jerry and Rick go head-to-head with fate and fortune. Cartoon Network

Last week’s episode saw Rick and Jerry grow closer in friendship during their quest to make sure Jerry didn’t sleep with his mom, a fate set in place by a Chinese fortune cookie from the Smith family’s dinner outing at Panda Express. As it turns out, an alien beast with digestive issues is being enslaved by a shadowy megacorporation called Fortune 500, fit with a Gwyneth Paltrow-like leader, in order to poop out supernatural fortune cookies that bring people closer to specific, often terrible, outcomes in life — and Jerry draws the unlucky cookie.

With the help of gadgets, blank fortune cookies that transform people into unpredictably wild objects, and pure chaos, Rick manages to save the day. And luckily, incest is avoided.

When is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 will appear on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim late-night block on October 9, 2022

What is the release time for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 arrives on Earth at 11 p.m. eastern, with new episodes expected to land on Sunday night each week.

Alien dinosaurs are come to make Earth a utopia. Cartoon Network

How many episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 are left?

Rick and Morty Season 6 features a total of 10 episodes, and we’re nearing the end. After this week’s episode, only four remain.

The exact order of the episodes appears to keep changing but here are the titles we know are left: "Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation,” “Full Meta Jackrick,” “A Rick in King Mortur's Mort,” and “Analyze Piss.”

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6?

While the exact plotline for Episode 6 is up in the air, the title clearly references the Jurassic Park franchise, which makes sense given that we know from the promotional trailer that there are indeed dinosaurs — and extraterrestrial ones at that — appearing in this episode. Other than that, it looks as though the alien visitors have come to clean up Earth’s act, solving all of its problems and making it a utopia. What could go wrong?

Who is in the cast for Rick and Morty Season 6?

Season 6 retains all of the series’ previous talent for its iconic vocal cast, including Justin Roiland as both Rick and Morty, Sarah Chalke as Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer giving voice to Summer.

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6?

Yes, Adult Swim served up a sneak peek at Episode 6, “Juricksic Mort,” which finds the world seemingly in a state of utopia following the invasion of benevolent alien dinosaurs come to rid Earth of all of its problems. Beth, it appears, takes issue with this, feeling as though she’s lost all meaning and purpose in life as a result.

What is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7?

Adult Swim announced recently that the show is taking a break after Episode 6 and won’t return until November 20. In the meantime, there are always old episodes to rewatch on Hulu and HBO Max.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 7?

Fans can rest easy knowing that creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are committed to Cartoon Network for at least one more season of Rick and Morty. In fact, the creators have also stated that the writing for Season 7 has been completed and development for Season 8 is currently in the works.