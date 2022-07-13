Rick and Morty: Vindicators spinoff release window, trailer, plot, and characters

The Rick and Morty multiverse is expanding at an exponential rate. Not only is Season 6 currently in development, but there’s also an anime in the works, along with a spinoff web series focused on the Vindicators.

This lineup of Avengers-style characters satirized the zeitgeist’s obsession with superheroes in the Season 3 episode “Vindicators 3: The Return of World-Ender.” Oni Press has also published a comics series featuring many of the same characters — albeit in an alternate universe — so what storylines and characters will the web series focus on? Here’s everything we know about the Vindicators spinoff.

When will Rick and Morty: The Vindicators be released?

The Vindicators was originally announced by The Hollywood Reporter back in May 2021. Because the show is slated for some kind of big reveal in July 2022, it’s all but certain that episodes will begin airing before the end of the year. We’ll update this space once we know more.

Is there a Rick and Morty: The Vindicators trailer?

An official clip from Adult Swim details who the Vindators are within the multiverse of Rick and Morty.

There is no trailer for the series just yet, but a first-look screening is being held at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. Eastern. “Join executive producer Sarah Carbiener and Rick and Morty producer/writer Nick Rutherford for a first look at the Adult Swim digital series based on characters from Rick and Morty,” official materials say. This sounds like a screening of an episode, but the presentation is bound to include a trailer that’ll likely be released online sometime that weekend.

Who’s in the Rick and Morty: The Vindicators cast and roster?

Official materials note the following team members: Supernova (Gillian Jacobs), Vance Maximus (Christian Slater), Alan Rails (Lance Reddick), Crocubot (Maurice LaMarche), and Noob-Noob (Justin Roiland). Notably, their adventures do not include Morty or Rick. Strangely enough, Million Ants (Tom Kenny) is not mentioned in any official materials. For all we know, this spinoff series could detail their creation.

The lineup may look somewhat similar to this, but no Rick, Morty, or Million-Ants. Adult Swim

Other potential characters include Lady Katana, Calypso, and Diablo Verde. These three died in a battle against Doom-Nomitron sometime before the events of “Vindicators 3,” but the spinoff could easily bring them back to life. There are sure to be new heroes and villains that show up in the series as well.

What is the Rick and Morty: The Vindicators story?

Official descriptions confirm that the spinoff series takes place before the events depicted in “Vindicators 3,” when almost all of the Vindicators die: “Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and Noob-Noob fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty.”

In a June 2021 interview with The Wrap, Justin Roiland said that the series will ostensibly function as “Vindicators 2.”

“We had fun with the idea that the episode was the third Vindicators mission and that Rick and Morty had only been invited to one,” he said. “So they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, you guys did one without us?’ And there is all this backstory to go into.”

Morty reads a news report on a tablet about what we might as well call “Vindicators 2.” Adult Swim

How many episodes are in Rick and Morty: The Vindicators?

The series will be somewhere between eight and 10 episodes. However, each episode will be far shorter than your typical installment of Rick and Morty.

“I could be mistaken about this, but I think the full run of it is about the length of a full episode of Rick and Morty,” Roiland told The Wrap back in 2021. “It might be longer than that, but I’m pretty sure that’s about what it comes out to be. So it’s almost like an additional episode when it’s put all together.”

So expect the entire “series” to run under half an hour.

Who’s making Rick and Morty: The Vindicators?

Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe are serving as executive producers on the series, with Nick Rutherford as a producer alongside Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. Rosbe and Carbiener have written for Rick and Morty since the start of Season 3, and they both got an official writing credit on the “Vindicators 3” episode, so it’s only natural they would follow it up as the showrunners here.