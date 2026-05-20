Dan Harmon is one of the most acclaimed TV creators of his era, thanks to shows like Community and Rick and Morty. But he’s also been a podcaster, author, and producer, and now he’s poised to take on a brand new role: filmmaker.

Fans have been clamoring for a Community movie for years, driven by the show’s own definition of success: “six seasons and a movie.” Now, Harmon’s adding a Rick and Morty movie to his docket. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is in early development on a Rick and Morty feature, with Jacob Hair in talks to direct. Hair is a longtime Rick and Morty director, and he also has a long history as a storyboard artist for shows like Family Guy, American Dad, and King of the Hill.

But with this new movie in development, what does that mean for the Community movie? Inverse spoke to Harmon and got an update on both projects.

Dan Harmon reassures viewers that the Rick and Morty movie isn’t taking the place of the Community movie. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Both are in the works,” Harmon tells Inverse. “And neither is at the expense of the other. Two things can be true.”

So, Greendale Human Beings can rest assured that while Harmon’s younger brainchild may also be getting a feature, it’s not going to supersede the Community movie. The latter has been rumored since the show ended with Season 6 in 2015, and slowly but surely, we’ve learned about what’s coming next. In February 2024, we actually got some plot details when star Donald Glover told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a college reunion, but Abed (Danny Pudi) is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus.”

The Community movie script is finished, so hopefully we’ll see it soon. NBC

The Rick and Morty movie is only in early development, while the Community movie script is finished. That means the heavy lifting for Dan Harmon is done, and he can focus on penning a Rick and Morty adventure unlike any other. While the Community movie will be a reunion special, it seems like the Rick and Morty movie will be a supersized intergalactic saga. So whether you’re itching for another paintball match or just want to see Rick on a bigger screen, Harmon’s got you.

Rick and Morty Season 9 will premiere May 24 at 11:00 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. New episodes will stream weekly on HBO Max and Hulu beginning June 15.