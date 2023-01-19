Netflix's next big sci-fi franchise finally has a release date

Zack Snyder’s eyes are set toward the stars.

To kick off the new year, Netflix recently released a snazzy trailer to promote its upcoming movies. There’s a wide variety to fill up your queue for the next 12 months, but one of the most anticipated titles is Rebel Moon, a sci-fi action epic from writer and director Zack Snyder that Netflix hopes will be the next big thing.

Here’s everything we know so far about Rebel Moon, including its plot synopsis, cast list, and release date. We’ll update this page when more information is revealed.

What is the release date for Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023. That might feel like a long time from now, but the spring, summer, and fall will whizz by before you know it.

What is Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon is the next movie from Zack Snyder, who created the story with screenwriters Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, who’ve worked with Snyder on movies like 300 and Army of the Dead. Snyder has described the movie as part Star Wars and part Akira Kurosawa, with obvious nods to Kurosawa’s enduring 1954 film Seven Samurai.

Rebel Moon started development as a Star Wars project by Snyder, who pitched it to Lucasfilm between 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and the 2012 Disney acquisition. A Hollywood Reporter article from July 2021 described the pitch as “a more mature take” on Star Wars. After Star Wars was sold to Disney, Snyder re-developed the story into an original feature.

Snyder believes Rebel Moon is strong enough to become a new sci-fi franchise, which is music to the ears of a streamer like Netflix. “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder told THR. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

What is the plot of Rebel Moon?

The official plot synopsis is:

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.”

The parallels between Seven Samurai, where a village of farmers beg seven masterless samurai to help them fight off bandits, is clear, but Snyder bringing the story into a far-flung galaxy where interplanetary travel is common is a fun touch.

Zack Snyder has described Rebel Moon as a blend of Star Wars and Kurosawa. Netflix

Who is starring in Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon sports a stacked cast, with actress Sofia Boutella (Kingsman, The Mummy) in the lead role of Kora.

Other actors are signed on, but few have character names yet. The cast includes:

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim)

Ray Fisher (Justice League), as “Blood Axe”

Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy, Shazam!) as “General Titus”

Jena Malone (Nocturnal Animals)

Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man)

Ed Skrein (Deadpool, Alita: Battle Angel) as “Belisarius,” the film’s primary villain

Cleopatra Coleman (In the Shadow of the Moon)

Fra Free (Hawkeye)

Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride)

Anthony Hopkins, in a voice-over role as “Jimmy,” a battle robot

Is there a trailer for Rebel Moon?

Not yet. However, Netflix has released a sizzle reel promoting its slate of 2023 films, with Rebel Moon taking prominence at the end. You can watch that below.

Will Rebel Moon have a sequel?

Both Snyder and Netflix are betting on Rebel Moon being a hit. Not only is Rebel Moon Part 2 already confirmed, but Snyder shot the film back-to-back with the first. There’s no release date yet, but it’s surely on its way.