Raised by Wolves was made for 2020 — a baffling, unpredictable, somewhat unnerving, and completely weird science fiction show about a world-ending war between faith and science. There's also Ridley Scott, white goopy androids, Ragnar Lothbrok (we mean Travis Fimmel), and a vengeful Mother robot who. (When she decides to pluck her eyes from her skull, watch out for the blood mists.)

Who'd have thought a slow burn, sporadically violent, and sometimes disjointed philosophical exploration of humanity's knack for destruction and thirst for creation would become a highlight for so many viewers? HBO Max knew the rarity they had on-hand as the streamer already renewed Raised by Wolves on September 17, just two weeks after the series premiered. WarnerMedia said the show was "the top-performing [HBO] Max original since the platform's launch." Now that the first season has ended, leaving a lot for us to unpack, there is a whole ark-load of questions still needing to be answered. So what's in store for Season 2.

Spoilers ahead for Raised by Wolves Season 1.

'Raised by Wolves.' HBO Max

What started as a dystopian tale of two androids, simply named Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), seeking refuge on Kepler-22b, a desolate planet slated for the birth of a new atheistic human civilization, turned into a multi-layered battle between man, machine, and something else altogether. As the series continued, the synthetic humans did their best to raise their isolated family amid the threat of an invasion by the Mithraic army — a religious faction that worships the sun and escaped Earth before it was completely destroyed.

Throughout the season, we watched as Marcus (Fimmel) and Sue (Niamh Algar), a couple of fakers masquerading as Mirthraic soldiers, became bonded to Paul, their would-be son if it weren't for their true identities hiding under their surgically-renewed faces. Their own Atheist beliefs came into question as the story progressed, leaving Marcus convinced he was touched by the Mithraic god Sol as Sue moved to protect Mother and her unborn baby at all costs.

Which brings us to those final minutes from the finale, titled "The Beginning," which found the android indeed giving birth to whatever ended up impregnating her on her sojourn into the forest earlier in the season. But instead of it being the child she thought her maker had given her during her digital trip down memory lane, a toothy, flying, eel-like parasite shot from her gullet and immediately began suckling at her abdomen.

After all this time, Kepler-22b was revealed to be a whole different sort of planet entirely. It's full of secrets and mysteries and sort of akin to a haunted house, as Guzikowski explained to Decider. And all those weird feral creatures? It turns out they're a bunch of devolved humans, which leads to the realization that people lived on this planet thousands of years ago. As did dinosaurs. What the heck is going on here?

The season ended with the reveal of a Mithraic ship full of atheists hovering over the planet, alluding to further conflict ahead, as Father ushered Mother to safety while the parasite baby, now a gargantuan behemoth, took flight.

'Raised by Wolves' HBO Max

WHEN IS THE RELEASE DATE OF RAISED BY WOLVES SEASON 2?

When asked by Deadline if he has any idea when the show will go into production for Season 2, Guzikowski said, "It’s going to be some time early next year, hopefully."

With most of next season's story already outlined, he's already gearing up to return to South Africa to continue Raised by Wolves. But aside from scheduling concerns that may arise due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it's still quite unclear when we'll see these new episodes on TV. Look at it this way: The series was originally announced in 2018 and production of the first season lasted about a year-and-a-half before the show's 2020 premiere. So, it'd be safe to deduce we have possibly that amount of time, at least, before Season 2 drops to HBO Max. Mark your calendars for… June 2022?

WILL RAISED BY WOLVES SEASON 2 BE 10 EPISODES?

According to Guzikowski, the new season will feature a scaled-down structure of just eight episodes instead of the 10-episode length of the show's first installment. As he told Collider, "It could potentially be eight, but we’ll see. Eight or 10. I think eight is the new 10 now is what I’m hearing for streaming… I think eight is enough."

'Raised by Wolves' HBO Max

HOW MANY SEASONS WILL RAISED BY WOLVES HAVE?

From the very beginning, Guzikowski has stated he has a five or six-season story arc in mind for the HBO Max series. The show-creator just inked an overall development deal with the streamer, making it a very good chance he'll see that plan to fruition. It also helps that he knows how he wants the story to end, which really helps to put his overall mission into perspective.

WHAT IS THE PLOT OF RAISED BY WOLVES SEASON 2?

As we mentioned above, there is a whole load of questions left unanswered as we wait for the new season of Raised by Wolves to arrive. What ended up happening to Tally, who disappeared earlier on in the series, only for different characters to discover her illustrations and dolls? With the discovery that the feral creatures on the planets are indeed devolved humans, does her storyline involve them in some way? That's just one story-detail we hope gets explored further in the upcoming seasons.

What about the fates of Mother, Father, that weird serpentine baby? And, of course, there's the whole Marcus situation — his transformation from atheist to religious zealot will definitely throw a whole load of wrenches into the already eye-watering plot.

"He was completely powerless and he got to this planet and suddenly he was hearing a voice and everyone was worshiping him and he lost his mind, essentially," Guzikowski explained to Collider. "And in the process, he’s kind of been broken down into his most essential elements, as it were. So I think in Season 2, we’re going to see a sort of rebirth, as it were. He’s going to kind of redefine himself in Season 2.”

WILL RIDLEY SCOTT RETURN FOR RAISED BY WOLVES SEASON 2?

“It’s a very rare bird, this story,” Ridley Scott said to The New York Times, regarding his decision to become a part of the series. “I thought: ‘Oh my god. I’ve got to do this. I’ve got to set the pace and direct the pilot.” He did just that, helping to storyboard the series and create the aesthetic that informed the costumes, spaceships and the overall design of Kepler-22b. Scott ended up directing the season's first two episodes.

At this point, we just don't know if the sci-fi icon will be returning to helm more episodes of Raised by Wolves. Allegedly, he's interested in coming back. But Ridley Scott has a busy production schedule, which can get even tougher to predict given how the pandemic has affected the entertainment industry. He's currently finishing work on The Last Duel, and one look at his IMDB page reveals how much he has on his plate. (There’s a Gladiator 2?)

IS THERE A TRAILER YET FOR Raised by Wolves SEASON 2?

Since the first season of the series just ended, and production for Season 2 has yet to begin, there is no footage teasing the new episodes as of yet. Expect something much closer to the release, possible in 2022, though maybe we’ll get a sneak peek when filming picks up next year.